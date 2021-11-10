An asteroid the size of the Eiffel Tower approaches Earth

By
Arjun Sethi
-
0
31

You have successfully registered
Please click the link in the email sent to

- Sputnik World, 1920

Science

The most important findings and most exciting achievements in the field of science.

https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20211109/un-asteroide-del-tamano-de-la-torre-eiffel-se-aproxima-a-la-tierra-1118028074.html

An asteroid the size of the Eiffel Tower approaches Earth

An asteroid the size of the Eiffel Tower approaches Earth

Asteroid 4660 Nereus flies towards Earth and will approach it on December 11, according to NASA data. 09.11.2021, Sputnik World

2021-11-09T10: 11 + 0000

2021-11-09T10: 11 + 0000

2021-11-09T10: 11 + 0000

science

space

asteroid

🪐 astronomy

the Eiffel Tower

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnnmundo1.img.sputniknews.com/img/108888/64/1088886414_0:294:2506:1704_1920x0_80_0_0_1748aa65c2c39349b0119b1cde4476f1.jpg

4660 Nereus will be at a distance of about 3.9 million kilometers from our planet. The size of the celestial body is 330 meters. For comparison: the height of the Eiffel Tower in Paris reaches 300 meters. NASA classifies the 4660 Nereus as “potentially dangerous”. The asteroid was first discovered by scientists in 1982 and, due to its orbit close to Earth, is potentially accessible to spacecraft. At the same time, the next time an asteroid flies this close to Earth will be only in 2112 , the minimum distance between it and the planet, presumably, will be about 2.6 million kilometers.

https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20210925/la-razon-por-la-que-los-planetas-del-sistema-solar-se-mueven-en-el-mismo-plano-orbital-1116433037.html

2021

Sputnik World

contact@sputniknews.com

+74956456601

MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

News

es_ES

Sputnik World

contact@sputniknews.com

+74956456601

MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

https://cdnnmundo1.img.sputniknews.com/img/108888/64/1088886414_0:0:2272:1704_1920x0_80_0_0_d830f83b9d827a021e92351d76c69a1a.jpg

space, asteroid, 🪐 astronomy, the eiffel tower

Asteroid 4660 Nereus flies towards Earth and will approach it on December 11, according to NASA data.

4660 Nereus will be at a distance of about 3.9 million kilometers from our planet.

The size of the celestial body is 330 meters. For comparison: the height of the Eiffel Tower in Paris reaches 300 meters.

NASA classifies 4660 Nereus as “potentially dangerous”. The asteroid was first discovered by scientists in 1982 and, due to its near-Earth orbit, is potentially accessible to spacecraft.

At the same time, the next time an asteroid flies this close to Earth it will be only in 2112, the minimum distance between it and the planet, presumably, will be about 2.6 million kilometers.

The solar system // Pixabay - Sputnik World, 1920, 25.09.2021

The reason why the planets of the solar system move in the same orbital plane

September 25, 17:19 GMT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here