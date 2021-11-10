https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20211109/un-asteroide-del-tamano-de-la-torre-eiffel-se-aproxima-a-la-tierra-1118028074.html
An asteroid the size of the Eiffel Tower approaches Earth
An asteroid the size of the Eiffel Tower approaches Earth
Asteroid 4660 Nereus flies towards Earth and will approach it on December 11, according to NASA data. 09.11.2021, Sputnik World
2021-11-09T10: 11 + 0000
2021-11-09T10: 11 + 0000
2021-11-09T10: 11 + 0000
science
space
asteroid
🪐 astronomy
the Eiffel Tower
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnnmundo1.img.sputniknews.com/img/108888/64/1088886414_0:294:2506:1704_1920x0_80_0_0_1748aa65c2c39349b0119b1cde4476f1.jpg
4660 Nereus will be at a distance of about 3.9 million kilometers from our planet. The size of the celestial body is 330 meters. For comparison: the height of the Eiffel Tower in Paris reaches 300 meters. NASA classifies the 4660 Nereus as “potentially dangerous”. The asteroid was first discovered by scientists in 1982 and, due to its orbit close to Earth, is potentially accessible to spacecraft. At the same time, the next time an asteroid flies this close to Earth will be only in 2112 , the minimum distance between it and the planet, presumably, will be about 2.6 million kilometers.
https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20210925/la-razon-por-la-que-los-planetas-del-sistema-solar-se-mueven-en-el-mismo-plano-orbital-1116433037.html
Sputnik World
contact@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
Sputnik World
contact@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
es_ES
Sputnik World
contact@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnnmundo1.img.sputniknews.com/img/108888/64/1088886414_0:0:2272:1704_1920x0_80_0_0_d830f83b9d827a021e92351d76c69a1a.jpg
Sputnik World
contact@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik World
contact@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
space, asteroid, 🪐 astronomy, the eiffel tower
Asteroid 4660 Nereus flies towards Earth and will approach it on December 11, according to NASA data.
4660 Nereus will be at a distance of about 3.9 million kilometers from our planet.
The size of the celestial body is 330 meters. For comparison: the height of the Eiffel Tower in Paris reaches 300 meters.
NASA classifies 4660 Nereus as “potentially dangerous”. The asteroid was first discovered by scientists in 1982 and, due to its near-Earth orbit, is potentially accessible to spacecraft.
At the same time, the next time an asteroid flies this close to Earth it will be only in 2112, the minimum distance between it and the planet, presumably, will be about 2.6 million kilometers.
The reason why the planets of the solar system move in the same orbital plane