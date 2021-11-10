An asteroid the size of the Eiffel Tower approaches Earth

Asteroid 4660 Nereus flies towards Earth and will approach it on December 11, according to NASA data.

4660 Nereus will be at a distance of about 3.9 million kilometers from our planet.

The size of the celestial body is 330 meters. For comparison: the height of the Eiffel Tower in Paris reaches 300 meters.

NASA classifies 4660 Nereus as “potentially dangerous”. The asteroid was first discovered by scientists in 1982 and, due to its near-Earth orbit, is potentially accessible to spacecraft.

At the same time, the next time an asteroid flies this close to Earth it will be only in 2112, the minimum distance between it and the planet, presumably, will be about 2.6 million kilometers.