An Argentine teacher was at the gates of the “Nobel Prize for Education”: who was the winner

American teacher Keishia Thorpe was the winner of the Global Teacher Prize

With an Argentinean among the 10 nominees, the American teacher Keishia Thorpe won the Global Teacher Prize 2021, which recognizes “the best teacher in the world”, and delivered by the Varkey Foundation in partnership with UNESCO. The ceremony was held virtually from Paris and was hosted by French actress Isabelle Huppert.

In this way, Ana María Stelman was on the verge of receiving the prize endowed with one million dollars. The teacher, who teaches language and natural science practices at the Primary School No. 7 Fragata la Argentina in the Hipódromo neighborhood of La Plata, had been among the 10 finalists after overcoming 8 thousand nominations from educators from 121 countries.

The winner was Keishia Thorpe, who promotes college education for students from low-income immigrant and refugee families. . Thorpe teaches 12th graders English at Langley Park International High School, located in Maryland. All of his students there are language learners and the vast majority live in vulnerable conditions.

With that reality, Thorpe completely redesigned the curriculum to make it culturally relevant to his students, who are first-generation Americans, immigrants, or refugees from Africa, the Middle East, the Caribbean, South or Central America. As a result of her interventions, her students demonstrated 40% progress in reading, making it the highest in the district for non-native students.

In turn, the teacher spends much of her time helping her high school students try to get into college. It helps them with their applications and seeks to access fully funded scholarships. In just one year, between 2018 and 2019, he helped his students earn $ 6.7 million in scholarships in total, from 11 different universities.

Thorpe teaches student children of immigrants and refugees

His love for teaching exceeds the classroom. The professor co-founded with her sister the US Elite International Track and Field Inc, a non-profit organization that gives low-income student-athletes from around the world the opportunity to use their talents to access scholarships at North American universities. Until today, it helped more than 500 young people and 90% of them graduated from their respective careers.

Keishia also established an Annual Scholarship and Athletics Convention, where college coaches and admissions teams bring information to teenagers, who have talent for sports but do not have the financial means to pay for their studies. This space allows the uptake, in some cases, to happen right there.

The Global Teacher Prize (GTP) is not your first award. Thorpe had already been recognized with the Maryland State Governor’s Medal of Excellence for her work and influence on educational policy. It had even been named a “National Life Changer” across the United States between 2018 and 2019. It is an award given to teachers who inspire and exemplify “excellence, positive influence, and leadership.”

In addition to the GTP, known as the “Nobel Prize in Education”, a student was also recognized for the first time during the ceremony. Actor Hugh Jackman announced Jeremiah Thoronka as the winner of the newly created Global Student Prize . The young man lives in Sierra Leone and invented a device that uses the kinetic energy of traffic and pedestrians to generate clean energy. For this, he received $ 100,000.

The story of the finalist Argentine teacher

Ana María Stelman gives classes in the Hipódromo de La Plata neighborhood

Ana María Stelman is a grade teacher. He teaches language and natural science practices at the Primary School No. 7 Fragata la Argentina in the Hipódromo de La Plata neighborhood. She works with vulnerable children who have come to live in studs or stables and come from homes where the parents, in some cases, are illiterate.

Consulted by InfobaeThe teacher from La Plata explained why she thinks she became one of the finalists: “I don’t feel that my work is special or better than someone else’s. Everything I do at school I do with great affection for the boys, with great responsibility. I think the jury appreciated the use of different strategies, creativity, empathy, knowing how to listen to children and opening a door to the world, opening possibilities for a better future ”.

Ana María is usually classified within the school as “The one who does strange things.” Many of his classes take place outside of the classroom. He makes the most of the environment his students live in to get them hooked. “The boys often say: ‘with the lady we go for a walk’. They do not realize that at the same time they are learning ”, he commented.

In fact, when he arrived at school, the first advice they gave him was not to talk about horses or racing because the boys were distracted. It was enough that they said that to him so that he bet to bury that prejudice. He decided to look for “hidden” values ​​in the neighborhood, to work with compost based on horse manure, worms and the production of seedlings.. The teacher remembers that one of her students, who was not yet literate, became so involved with the project that he learned to read.

Stelman was one of the 10 finalists for the Global Teacher Prize

“Horses and animals were the excuse for reunion, so that many boys with whom it was difficult to maintain contact in a pandemic were reunited with the school and their peers, and so that they would feel like reading there. A boy who could not read ended up reading stories to a lamb. We couldn’t push him away, ”he recalled.

Ana María carried out several projects that had a direct impact on her students. One of them was called “Children govern the Republic”, which consisted of holding elections between applicants from all the schools in La Plata to form legislative bodies that would hold sessions for a year.

In turn, hand in hand with virtuality, he worked for a year with the Orcadas Base in Antarctica Argentina. The project culminated in a reunion video call. His students learned the work that is done there and experienced the concept of sovereignty. They worked the territory from the oriented cartography, leaving a bicontinental map of more than 10 meters in the courtyard of two schools. In a pandemic, together with teachers and students from Ushuaia, Mendoza, Jujuy and La Plata, they were able to perceive the extension of the country from a simple astronomical instrument that they used from home: the gnomon.

“The reality of the boys is very different from ours. I try to show you other possibilities. I use video calls with other provinces so that they understand that there is a huge world that they can access. Once we went for a walk in the city, we arrived at the Cathedral and one of the boys asked me: ‘Whose castle is this?’ It is about opening up the panorama for them, giving them tools so that they can move forward “, he pointed.

