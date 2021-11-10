Among Us celebrates the premiere of the update 2021.11.9 with this video – Nintenderos

Again we bring you a compilation that has been published recently and is related to one of the most prominent titles in the catalog available on the hybrid console. This time we are talking about Among us.

In this case, we already have update 2021.11.9 available, which includes new roles of shapeshifters, guardian angel, engineer and scientist along with skins and more. You can find the full news on the official website and the trailer below:

The shapeshifter can change his appearance and disguise himself as other crew members. Get it right to frame other crewmates and create confusion as to who the real Imposter is. But beware! The costume does not last forever and leaves evidence. Ability: This imposter can open a menu of all the other living crewmates in the game and select one to copy their appearance (name, color, and skins). However, the shapeshift only lasts for a limited time, unless changed in the lobby settings. Crewmates can see you halfway through the shapeshift if they are within line of sight, and the change will leave evidence behind. During meetings, the shapeshifter will appear as his original self. Adjustable game options: Probability: In the game’s lobby settings, you will be able to change the number and probability that an imposter has the shapeshifter ability. You can completely disable the ability to have the shape-shifter role. For example, 2 shapeshifters, with a 30% chance of a shapeshifter role spawning.

In the game’s lobby settings, you will be able to change the number and probability that an imposter has the shapeshifter ability. You can completely disable the ability to have the shape-shifter role. For example, 2 shapeshifters, with a 30% chance of a shapeshifter role spawning. Shape change duration: how long a displaced impostor remains after switching.

how long a displaced impostor remains after switching. Leave evidence of the change in shape: whether or not there is physical evidence that a shapeshift has been left in a room after the Deceiver transforms. Our internal playtests have already gotten extremely chaotic with this change, and it’s a lot of fun trying to guess who’s who. Especially when you meet two colleagues from the same team in a room! That’s all for now!

What is your opinion? Do not hesitate to leave it in the comments. Finally, you can also find our full coverage of this game here.

Source.