AMLO announces financial audit for the El Zapotillo dam due to residents’ claim

Temacapulín, Jalisco.- Faced with the claim of residents of Los Altos de Jalisco, the president Andrés Manuel López Obrador undertook to carry out a technical and financial audit of the resources invested in the El Zapotillo dam, a work that began to be built in the six-year term of Felipe Calderon.

“The audit will be done as you are proposing it, it was one of the 15 points; But imagine if we had had a dialogue, if an agreement had not been reached, 6 thousand, 8 thousand, 10 thousand are left lying there, we do not know how much yet, it is left there and it is money from the same town, because the budget is money from the town “, he pointed.

In the main square of this community, accompanied by his Cabinet and by Governor Enrique Alfaro, López Obrador made the presentation of a development and welfare program for the inhabitants of Acasico, Palmarejo and Temacapulín.

He stressed that in this 15-point program for these three communities, the federal government will deliver the resources directly and it will be the people who verify the proper use of the budget.

He highlighted the example of perseverance and struggle of the inhabitants of these three towns of the Altos de Jalisco in the defense not only of their goods and lands, but also of their customs, of the soul, of the people who have left, their traditions and of religion.

“So tell you that we are going to set an example with this because that money is no longer wasted, you at the same time with your struggle prevented the towns from flooding,” he said.

He stressed that by starting the El Zapotillo dam there will be water for the people who need it and the most humble Guadalajara people.

“That they are the ones who need it the most because when there is good dialogue it is like when there is a good harvest, when the milpa grows well enough even for the bird,” he said.

At the beginning of the event, the inhabitants of the Altos de Jalisco interpreted “las mañanitas” for President López Obrador for his 68th birthday, which will be this Saturday, but they also booed and launched slogans against Enrique Alfaro.

