Aminata Diallo, PSG player, arrested for probable participation in the attack on Hamraoui

The soccer player of the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Aminata Diallo it was detained this Wednesday by agents of the Judicial Police for their alleged connection to a violent aggression against his partner Kheira Hamraui.

Hamraui was attacked last Thursday night by two masked men who beat him his legs with an iron bar, which is why he was unable to play last night in his team’s Champions League match against Real Madrid in Paris.

On the night of the attack, after a dinner organized by PSG, Hamraui was returning home in a car driven by Diallo and in which another player was also present. The masked men opened a door, Hamraui was forcibly removed and they beat her before fleeing.

The victim suffered several stitches in legs and hands, according to L’Equipe.

The sports newspaper advances that investigators question Diallo about the possibility that he hired the two hitmen to injure Hamraui and thus take his starting position at PSG and consolidate himself in the French national team, since both occupy similar positions as defensive midfielders.

In fact, Diallo was summoned to replace Hamraui (victim of a minor injury) in two matches of qualification for the 2023 World Cup played by France By the end of october.

This hypothesis is strengthened by the fact that the two attackers did not try to rob Hamraui nor the other two players and they only attacked her at the height of the legs.

L’Equipe adds that after that aggression PSG has contracted the services of a company of Private security to protect their players.

The PSG issued a statement condemning the attack and stated that collaborates with the Judicial Police of the Versailles Prosecutor’s Office, who is handling the case, and affirmed that he has taken “all the necessary measures” to guarantee the safety of his players.

Hamraui, 31 and French international 36 times, returned to PSG this season after passing through Lyon and playing three seasons for FC Barcelona, ​​which last season won the Women’s Champions League.

For his part, Diallo, 26 and French international on seven occasions, was on loan last season at Atlético de Madrid

