AMFEM recognized 4 graduates of medicine from the UABC

Four graduates of Medicine from the Autonomous University of Baja California (UABC) are among the 83 best medical students in Mexico, being recognized by the Mexican Association of Faculties and Schools of Medicine, AC (AMFEM) and the Institute Pfizer scientist by obtaining the best academic averages. In a statement, the UABC said that it is about the graduates David Cervantes Sandoval of the School of Health Sciences of the Ensenada Campus; Armando Martínez Salazar from the Faculty of Medicine of the Mexicali Campus; Zaira Yared Magaña García from the Faculty of Health Sciences, Valle de las Palmas Unit and Eduardo García Romero from the Faculty of Medicine and Psychology, both from the Tijuana Campus. “All medical faculties and schools in Mexico were called to enroll their best medical students to receive national recognition for their dedication and academic excellence, which constitutes the foundation of professional practice for the benefit of people’s health. . To participate, the last social service registration had to be for the July 2020 or January 2021 cycle, ”the institution announced. In this sense, the UABC reported that a virtual ceremony was recently held in which each of the honorees was awarded a medal and a diploma that accredits them as a Student of Excellence in the Medical Career. On the graduates David Cervantes Sandoval from his studies of basic formation to the superior obtained the first places in the general averages, the one that obtained in his career as Doctor was of 93.19; Armando Martínez Salazar was a School Merit and graduated with Honorable Mention with an average of 95.96, he is currently applying for a residency in Neurology in the United States and continues to support as a volunteer teaching classes to fifth-semester students of the Mexicali School of Medicine. Zaira Yared Magaña García received the School Merit and Honorable Mention from the XII Generation of Doctors of her academic unit -one of the most recent at the UABC-, thanks to her final average of 93.88, in the terminal stage of her career she was part of the staff of the Hospital General Regional No. 20 IMSS as an undergraduate intern doctor, graduating with a final average of 9.65. Finally, Eduardo García Romero obtained a final average of 94.69, he also completed the internship at the Regional General Hospital No. 20 with a final average of 9.67.