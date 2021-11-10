America looks for two friendly games so as not to lose rhythm for the Liguilla

The Eagles will be without official activity for almost 20 days due to the FIFA date and the Liga MX play-off date, so they want to organize two duels against rivals from the Expansion League

MEXICO — America He awaits next November 23 a rival yet to be defined, who will come out of the playoff round that will take place on the weekend of November 20 and 21.

The Eagles will be without official activity for almost 20 days due to the date FIFA and repechage of the MX League, so they fear losing rhythm in the face of the Liguilla.

América, in its last game of the Apertura 2021 against Monterrey. Imago 7

Given this situation, the Americanists would be playing two friendly matches against teams from the Expansion League next week. The azulcremas are only waiting for the end of the regular phase of the silver category to define the opponents that would be available and try to organize the duels.



DT Santiago Solari He is very concerned about the inactivity of the team in recent days, and for this reason, the Americanist leadership is working hard to close two duels.

The good news for the feathered coaching staff is that this long inactivity will be enough to recover several injured and make it to the Liguilla.

Bruno Valdéz, Sebastian Caceres, Mauro Lainez and Richard Sánchez are expected to be ready for the start of the quarterfinals while in the case of Memo Ochoa, Jorge Sánchez, Henry Martín, Sebastian Córdova, Pedro Aquino and Roger Martinez we will have to wait to return from the activity with their respective teams during the FIFA Date.

The Americanists They will also be working during these days on the mental issue to forget the blows they received in recent weeks, after losing the CONCACAF final and the Clásico Joven against Blue Cross.

The conviction that reigns within the group is that those matches are now part of the past, as well as the good performance they had during the regular phase of the Apertura 2021 and they must recover their best version to avoid an early elimination.