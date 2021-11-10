Amber Heard reads Pablo Neruda while Johnny Depp denounces being a victim of the ‘culture of cancellation’

Johnny depp denounced “cancel culture” a few hours before receiving the highest award of Saint Sebastianmeanwhile his ex-wife Amber Heard posted a couple of photos of herself relaxing at home in the company of Pablo Neruda.

The actress is seen holding a Pablo Neruda book while posing for selfies. “Timeout with Pablo”, he wrote referring to a Chilean poet, diplomat and politician who won the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1971.

He limited the comments on his post to avoid criticism from trolls he thinks are fans of Johnny Depp.

Previously, Depp He said no one is safe from the so-called “cancellation culture.” Spoke in the San Sebastian Film Festival, where he was to receive the event’s highest award for his nearly 40-year career on screen.

Depp, 58, lost a libel battle with a British tabloid that labeled him a “wife beater” last year when a London court ruled that he had repeatedly assaulted his ex-partner. Amber Heard.

Johnny Depp speaks out against the ‘culture of cancellation’

Johnny depp stated that he feels a victim of the culture of cancellation and that “no one is safe” from the movement, and also asked people to “defend” people who face “injustice.”

“It can be seen as a historical event that lasted no matter how long it lasted, this culture of cancellation, this instantaneous rush for judgment based on what essentially amounts to polluted air,” he commented before receiving the Donostia Award honorary in this year’s edition of San Sebastian Film Festival.

Johnny Depp stated that he is a victim of the culture of cancellation and that “no one is safe”

“He’s so out of control now that I can promise him that no one is safe. None of you. No one through that door. No one is safe, ”he continued.

“A sentence is needed and there is no more ground, the carpet has been thrown. Not only has this happened to me, it has happened to many people. This kind of thing has happened to women, men. Unfortunately, at a certain point they begin to think that it is normal. Or what are they. When it isn’t, “Depp said.

In what appeared to be a reference to his high-profile defamation trial with the British newspaper The Sun On the post that identified him as a “wife beater”, which he lost last year, Depp said: “It doesn’t matter if a trial, per se, has taken any artistic license. When there is an injustice, either against you or Against someone you love, or someone you believe in, stand up, don’t sit down. Because they need you. ”

Amber Heard’s love for Neruda and for Chile

Amber Heard declared himself a fan of Chile and related his admiration for the poetry of Pablo Neruda a few years ago when he said “I am a big fan of your country. I spent a lot of time in Santiago and my absolute favorite was Pablo Neruda. I love this country and I have a very special place in my heart for Chile.”

But her love for Pablo Neruda is not limited to reading his books, since the actress made headlines in 2015 for a tattoo on her back where she has a verse extracted from the seventeenth sonnet of the book. A hundred sonnets of love, which is the same poem as in the movie patch Adams the protagonist tries to finish reading to his girlfriend.

Amber Heard tattoo with verses from Neruda

“I love you as certain dark things are loved, secretly, between the shadow and the soul. “is what is written on the back of Amber and that was seen for the first time at the party Bvlgari, during the 2015 edition of the Week of the Paris Haute Couture.