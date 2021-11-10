Amber Heard reads Pablo Neruda while Johnny Depp denounces being a victim of the ‘culture of cancellation’

By
Sonia Gupta
-
0
26

Johnny depp denounced “cancel culture” a few hours before receiving the highest award of Saint Sebastianmeanwhile his ex-wife Amber Heard posted a couple of photos of herself relaxing at home in the company of Pablo Neruda.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here