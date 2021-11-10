Amazon Prime ranking in the United States: Top 10 of the most viewed movies of today Tuesday, November 9

The transmission platform Amazon prime makes it easy for your subscribers the list of the 10 most viewed movies in the United States. If you want to know which are the most successful film productions in terms of audience, you simply must scroll to the corresponding section on your website or app.

Alternatively, you can continue reading: you will find a brief description of each of them in the following paragraphs.

1. The Electrical Life of Louis Wain

It tells the true story of Briton Louis Wain, an artist, inventor and businessman, who did everything possible to take care of his five sisters and their mother. Two events changed her life forever: meeting Emily, the love of her life, and adopting Peter, a lost kitten. The two of you will become both his family and his inspiration to paint the extraordinary cat images that made him world famous.

2. A Man Named Scott

In 2009, Scott Mescudi, aka Kid Cudi, released his debut LP, Man on the Moon: The End of Day. A genre album that broke barriers by featuring songs dealing with depression, anxiety, and loneliness, it resonated deeply with young listeners and launched Cudi as a music star and culture hero. A Man Named Scott explores Cudi’s journey through a decade of creative choices, struggles and breakthroughs, making music that continues to move and empower his millions of fans around the world.

3. Cowboys & Aliens

Arizona, 1873. A stranger, who does not remember his past, ends up by chance in the harsh and desert town of Absolution. He soon discovers that outsiders are not welcome and that no one lifts a finger on his streets without being ordered by Colonel “Iron Hand” Dolarhyde Ford. But Absolution is about to experience an incompressible panic when the desolate city is attacked by thugs from the sky. Now the stranger they rejected is their only hope of salvation. This gunman realizes that he has a secret that can give the town a chance to face the aliens. With the help of the elusive traveler Ella, they manage to reunite a group of old rivals: the citizens, Dolarhyde and his boys, the bandits and the Apache warriors, all of them in danger of being annihilated. United against a common enemy, they will prepare for an epic showdown for survival.

Four. A cool dad

Sonny Koufax is a thirty-something lawyer who has never liked taking on the responsibilities of his adulthood. However, as his former partners marry, Sonny realizes that if he doesn’t do something soon he could be left alone for the rest of his life. After his last girlfriend leaves him due to his immaturity, he decides to do something drastic that changes his life: adopt Julian, a 5-year-old boy.

5. The war of tomorrow

One day the world comes to a standstill when a group of time travelers is transported from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Humanity is losing the world war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is that the soldiers and citizens of the present are transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt) who, determined to save the world for his daughter, joins a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and her father (JK Simmons) in a desperate search. for rewriting the fate of the planet.

6. Lansky

When the elderly Meyer Lansky is last investigated by the feds who suspect he has hidden millions of dollars for half a century, the retired gangster tells a fast-paced tale that reveals the untold truth about his life as the notorious head of Murder Inc. and the National Crime Syndicate.

7. Night and day

The story revolves around the adventures of a couple, a normal woman who just wants to go to a wedding and a man who looks like a secret agent, all over the planet. The two meet repeatedly throughout various places, condemned to be together in a series of chases where no one is who they seem to be.

8. 10 reasons to hate you

The Stratford sisters are very different. The beautiful and popular Bianca has never dated a boy and Kat, her older sister, is a witch with a very short temper and somewhat surly, who has proposed to reject any boy who shows the slightest interest in her. Unfortunately, the strict regulations governing the Stratford household prohibit Blanca from having a boyfriend until her unbearable sister has one; A situation that seems more than unlikely considering that Kat leads a disastrous social life. Blanca is desperate to go to the prom. But her suitor, Cameron, has a surprise ..

9. I declare you husband and husband

Huck Levine (Adam Sandler) and Larry Valentine (Kevin James) are the pride of the firehouse: they are inseparable friends, always ready to do anything for each other. Larry is a widower and the only thing that matters to him is his family. Instead, Huck just wants to enjoy being single. Larry once saved Huck’s life during a fire; But now he’s the one who needs Chuck to do him a big favor. Due to bureaucratic gibberish, Larry’s children will not be able to benefit from their father’s life insurance and the only solution would be for Chuck to agree to sign some forms as Larry’s partner. However, the suspicions of an official make what was a purely formal and secret act become news. The two friends will then be forced to play the role of a happy and loving couple. (FILMAFFINITY)

10. Prometheus

A group of scientists and explorers embark on a space journey to a remote planet, where their physical and mental limits will be tested. The reason for the mission is that humans believe that there they will be able to find the answer to the deepest questions and to the greatest of mysteries: the origin of life on Earth.

Were you aware of the popularity of the movies that Amazon Prime offers you?

There are more and more views on this platform and users do nothing more than give good reviews around the offer of cinematographic productions. What will be the surprises that Amazon Prime has in store for the near future? What plans will there be for this year?

Stay tuned, we will know soon.