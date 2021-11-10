Amazon knocks down (literally) the price of the Echo Dot for Good End

Echo Dot. Photo: amazon.com.mx

Amazon’s smart speakers have sold like hotcakes throughout the year, but if there is one model that stands out above the rest, it is the Echo.

If at this point you don’t have a smart speaker, Amazon wants to make it very, very easy for the Good End, since it has placed the price of the Echo at its all-time low. We think it will take a long time for you to find it so cheap again.

Amazon Echo Spot. Photo: amazon.com.mx

What is an Amazon Echo for?

The smart speakers They have evolved a lot in recent years, being increasingly present in homes around the world. Basically they serve to give life to a virtual assistant (alexa in the case of Amazon devices), although obviously they are also responsible for playing music.

A voice command will be enough to wake up the assistant, who will wait for your questions or orders to take action. Thus, you can ask what the weather is like, and his answer will sound through the horn with his peculiar voice. In the same way, we can also order to turn on our smart lights, schedule reminders, or set a countdown so that we do not forget the chicken in the oven.

New fourth generation Echo Dot. Photo: amazon.com.mx

New Amazon Echo

Amazon has had many Echos throughout its history, and the current model is exactly the fourth generation in a well-known and quirky family of speakers. The device is available in several different colors, and has a very original design in the shape of a sphere that looks fantastic in any type of environment or environment within your home.

A light will appear in the lower area of ​​the base so that you know when Alexa is listening to you, and if we have it for your privacy, you can always deactivate the microphone until you need it with the help of a dedicated button for it.

Its tiny size hides a 1.6-inch speaker with very good performance, with which you can listen to music at a very good volume, in addition to having a 3.5mm audio output where you can connect other external speakers if you want more power (and not thus losing its main function, that of the intelligent assistant).

The best possible price

This temporary promotion for the Good End will allow you to get an Amazon Echo at the best possible price.

If the Good End is of any use, it is to take advantage of offers like this one.

