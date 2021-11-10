Amanda Seyfried reveals she suffers from panic attacks due to fame

After more than twenty years dedicated to the world of acting – she debuted at the age of 11 – Amanda Seyfried has decided to tell about the disorder she suffers. The 35-year-old actress has publicly confessed that she suffers from panic and anxiety attacks. “Your body just goes fight or flight. The rush of endorphins and the rush that occurs after the panic attack is extraordinary. You feel very relieved and your body recovers in some way. It is very strange because it is physiological, but it starts in your head “, has related in The Today Show.

The interpreter of Mamma mia She has confessed that this form of anxiety has prevented her from developing her life and interacting with total normality, since when she experiences these attacks they become “a matter of life and death” for her. “That is what a panic attack is, really,” he said.

When you experience an attack it becomes “a matter of life and death”; “That’s what a panic attack is, really,” he said.

Amanda Seyfried with her husband Thomas Sadoski in 2018 Third parties

Amanda is married to fellow actor Thomas Sadoski, with whom she has two children, a four-year-old girl and a seven-month-old son. Far from living in a mansion in Los Angeles, the family lives on a farm in the Catskills, in the state of New York, where they live surrounded by animals. In addition, his mother is the babysitter for his two children. “I always wanted to live on a farm. I just need to feel rooted in some place where I can trust that it will always be there,” she revealed.

One of the aspects that most generates anxiety is to think that people do not understand that she is a “normal” person, since they often assume that she leads a special life, just because of her fame

One of the aspects that most generates anxiety is to think that people do not understand that she is a “normal” person, since they often assume that she leads a special life, just because of her fame. “I don’t have anyone to wake me up with breakfast in bed and I don’t have a driver either,” noted the actress, who is nominated for an Oscar for best supporting actress for her performance in Mank, where she plays the Hollywood star. classic Marion Davies. “Every time I meet someone new I am very desperate for them to understand that they can talk to me. I want to connect with everyone else, because I am like everyone else ”.

Amanda Seyfried at the ‘Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again ‘, in London GTRES

It is not the first time that Amanda has discussed her health problems. In 2016, the actress made public in the magazine Allure that he suffered from obsessive-compulsive disorder, for which he had been taking medication since he was 19 years old. “I am taking Lexapro and I will never be able to stop it,” said the actress on that occasion. “Whether it’s a placebo or not, I don’t want to take the risk,” he added.

This is not the first time Amanda has talked about her health problems; In 2016, the actress made public that she suffered from obsessive-compulsive disorder

This obsessive-compulsive disorder made him think that he might have a brain tumor. It was then that she decided to go to the doctor, they performed an MRI and the neurologist referred her to a psychiatrist. Eventually, she was diagnosed with this anxiety disorder characterized by fear, worry, recurring thoughts, and repetitive behaviors. The actress confirms that over time, compulsive thoughts and fears have diminished. “Knowing that my fears have no real basis helps, really,” he noted.