Almost ready! Britney Spears said Donatella Versace will make her wedding dress

USA-. Britney Spears He took a big step when he finally got his father suspended from the guardianship with which he controlled his life, from his finances to his mental health. Now that it is getting closer and closer to the day when a totally free person can finally be proclaimed after 13 years, the artist wants to walk down the aisle hand in hand with her fiancé as soon as possible.

Spears and Sam asghari shared the news of their engagement in September, when the singer posted a video on her Instagram in which she happily displayed her ring. But it seems that the artist wants to take the next step, since she spoke again on the networks about her marriage. Now the pop princess has uploaded a couple of photos wearing a long pink party dress.

However, before his fans get excited, Spears clarified that this was not her actual wedding dress. “No … this is not my wedding dress bahahah !!!! Donatella Versace is making my dress while we talk. Have a good night friends !!!! ”, wrote the pop princess as a description of the images and the video where she looked happy with her dress.

“Britney and Sam are a late-game couple. But for them, everything is a matter of time. All of her dreams for their relationship have been on hiatus due to guardianship. They have not been able to progress as a normal adult couple. It’s like going out in high school. That has been their experience for the past two years, ”a source recently said of the couple between Spears and Asghari.

“Things are finally looking up and it is starting to get very real for them that they will soon be able to regain the reins and have full control as a couple. They are ready to embrace the next chapter and love each other without limits or without feeling tied down. Naturally, a compromise is the next step. It has never been a question of ‘Will it happen?’ It’s always been about when, “added the source.