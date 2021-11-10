All the stores that do NOT participate in the Good End 2021, why are they not there?

We are shortly after the start of Good end for this one 2021 where we will see great offers in various stores MexicoHowever, not all of them will apply to a commercial event.

As we remember, this event is held every year in the month of November in order to benefit consumers, as well as their own Business to obtain higher profits.

Related news

Companies perform incredible offers in its products so that consumers can buy various items, clothing, appliances, accessories of all kinds that work for our home, office or whatever we want to find.

These stores will not participate in the Good End 2021

Recently the companies that will not participate in the Good End of this 2021 as it is Alsea who owns Dominos Pizza, after leaving the association in June when it had more than 2,000 branches in the country.

For his part, the president of ANTAD, Vicente Yáñez, revealed the reason why some companies decided not to be part of the event and explained that the organization had to charge an extraordinary fee and several companies chose to leave the association. It was reported that the extra charge was made to mitigate the lack of income that occurred in 2020 because the ANTAD Expo was not held.

It is worth mentioning that in 2020 the global economy suffered due to the registration of the pandemic of Covid-19 due to the capacity allowed in stores, for which the Government has insisted that the period of offers be carried out so that consumers can obtain products with discounts or months without interest and facilitate the increase of their assets.

The Good End 2021 This year it starts from November 10 to 16, so it will be seven days that you can buy either directly in the store or online.







But there are companies that have decided not to be part of the commercial event such as: