Alicia Cervantes of Chivas Femenil has 15 goals, more than the men’s team adds in the Apertura 2021, which were 13 I Liga MX

The rojiblanca attacker is experiencing the best moment of her career not only because of her goals, but also because of the good performance she has shown.

The first team of the Club Guadalajara celebrates that he was barely able to qualify for the Repechage of the Grita Mexico Apertura Tournament 2021, However, the reality is that the numbers are very poor compared to what the Women’s team marching as fourth place overall, but having the best scorer in the Liga MX Femenil as is Alicia Cervantes.

The attacker of the Women’s Herd has 15 annotations so far in the regular tournament, where they are barely in the day 15 and He still has two days left to establish himself as the maximum network-breaker of the campaign, as he is at the top of scoring with two more annotations that Desiree Monsiváis from Rayadas de Monterrey.

The great campaign of “Licha” has earned him to be considered with the Mexican National Team in various matches, having been ranked among the best scorers in the world and recently nominated for the best player on the planet by the LA International Federation of Soccer History and Statistics (IFFHS).

Alicia Cervantes, with more goals than all of Chivas

In Liga MX, the Sacred Herd had its best scorer in Angel Zaldívar with just four goals, although it should be noted that he missed some games due to injury, however, he is far from even approaching Cervantes, who with 15 annotations currently add more goals than everything the men’s team in the season and that to “Licha” He still has two more duels left in the regular tournament.

It has been a dream year for Cervantes, who the previous campaign was left with the desire to finish as a scoring champion, but this contest is flying to consecrate itself, coupled with the fact that it also added 100 matches in Liga MX Femenil and is become the best reference in Mexican soccer, since he also wears with great pride and discipline the captain’s badge on and off the field.

Chivas numbers

Chivas Women

15 matches

9 wins

3 draws

3 defeats

30 goals for

Best scorer: Alicia Cervantes 15 goals

15 goals against

Chivas manly

17 matches

5 wins

7 draws

5 losses

13 goals for

13 goals against

Best scorer: Ángel Zaldívar 4 goals