Alexis Vega suffered an ankle injury and did not finish training

Alarms come on in Chivas. Alexis vega He could not finish training this Wednesday due to new discomfort in his left ankle.

The forward of the Guadalajara he trained normally on Tuesday afternoon; however, in Wednesday’s practice he had to stop to be reviewed by the club’s group of kinesiologists.

The attacker began work with the rest of his teammates, but a nuisance marginalized him, of which the severity of the club has not been confirmed.

The left ankle has been a headache for Vega and the Flock over the past few weeks, as the attacker suffered a first degree sprain in the FIFA date October, injury that took him away from the courts for several weeks.

However, the recovery has not progressed as expected, as Alexis appeared on the bench against Toluca, but again caused a drop in commitments against Xolos, Blue Cross and Tigers.

‘Gru’ received medical discharge last week, reappearing against Mazatlan; However, prior to entering the field, the rojiblanco ’10’ performed a special warm-up on his ankle, showing that he was still not so confident.

