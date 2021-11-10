Alexis Vega leaves Chivas practice due to injury

The bad news came at the practice of Chivas in Verde Valle. The attacker of the Sacred Flock, Alexis Vega, was unable to finish the training session due to suffering from the ankle left that has been injured since he returned from the Selection Mexican on the FIFA Date of October.

During the open-to-media portion of the practice, it was noted that Alexis Vega perform exercises alongside the rest of his teammates, however, as it progressed, the forward began to feel inconvenience on the ankle and after hitting a ball the player indicated to the coaching staff that he could not continue so he had to go to the locker room.

Vega played just over half an hour last Friday in the win against Mazatlan and gave assistance for Angel Zaldivar. In the absence of the official medical report of the club, Vega will still have around 10 days to recover and be able to be in the repechage commitment against Puebla at Stadium Cuauhtémoc.

Marcelo Michel Leaño sought to take advantage of the fact that Alexis had not been called to the Selection Mexican to put it one hundred percent ahead of the final phase of the Apertura 2021 of the Liga BBVA MXHowever, you will have to wait for their ankle exams to outline their training for the next week. In the absence of Vega, the coaching staff has used in the attack on Jesus Angle, Isaac Brizuela, Uriel Antuna and Caesar vegetable plot.

Puebla launches match promotion.

Chivas’ rival in the repechage launched a promotion for its fans to become subscribers for the next season and at the same time receive a 50% discount and exclusive pre-sale for the play-off match. Nicolás Larcamón’s team lost to Guadalajara on matchday 2 of the tournament by a score of 0-2.