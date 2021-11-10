Ah shit, here we go again! Rockstar remasters GTA: San Andreas meme

Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram

Memes have become popular in recent years thanks to creative Internet users around the world. Despite its recent boom, the original material can date back many years and many curiously arose in video games. One that became popular a few years ago is one of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas and Rockstar just remastered it.

Grand Theft Auto has a great history in the video game industry and one of its most iconic installments was that of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. Well, in this title there is a peculiar moment that years later became a meme.

We are talking about the meme Ah shit, here we go again! (Oh shit, here we go again). In the game there is a moment in which CJ, the protagonist of the adventure, ends up in one of the most dangerous places and expresses the unfortunate situation in that iconic phrase, which from 2015 began to be used as a meme and it was not until 2019 when the meme took off and was used by Internet users to communicate that they are going to do something again, whether they like it or not.

Rockstar remasters the popular meme of GTA: San Andreas

Well, Rockstar will very soon release Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, a collection of old games in the series that will have graphical improvements, which includes Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.

Naturally, this sequence would appear in the game, but it had not been possible to see it, until now, that Rockstar shared this iconic moment. The company is preparing for the premiere of the remastered collection and as part of this it published stamps and GIFs of memorable sequences of its games.

The most striking is undoubtedly that of Ah shit, here we go again !. Thanks to this new improved version, we can see reworked textures and models and lighting that improves contrast and shadows.

Below you can see the comparison.

In case you missed it: Grand theft auto v It is a great success and it confirms it with its incredible sales figures.





What do you think? On this page you can find the album with all the GIFs.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition It will debut on November 11 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, Nintendo Switch and PC. The mobile version is expected to arrive sometime in 2022. You can find more news related to this series by visiting this page.

