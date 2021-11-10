Again the president violates the Constitution

Days ago Morena asked the Electoral Tribunal of the Federal Judicial Power (TEPJF) that the president, with public resources and means, could promote the consultation to revoke the mandate. To do this, it requests that articles 35 and 39 of the ordinance that legislate this exercise be modified, the same that was previously voted on by the Morena congressmen. Now they regret their own decision.

Faced with this request, the TEPJF, on November 1, responded that: “Granting the right to the head of the Executive to comment on his continuity in office would break with the dissemination rules provided in the Federal Mandate Revocation Law, which prohibits to any person the contradiction of propaganda in the media and television aimed at influencing the opinion of the citizens on the revocation of the mandate, hence it is inadmissible ”.

In the same session, the TEPJF reiterated that the INE is the only entity empowered, as established by law, to use public resources to promote this exercise recognized in the Constitution, and that it must do so impartially only for strictly informative, so that citizens have the necessary elements, to decide or not whether to participate in this exercise.

The president, as he did in the past electoral process, when he openly and systematically violated the Constitution every day and did not pay any attention to the INE and TEPJF indications, now he is also doing it, and will continue to do so. To do this, he uses his appearance in the morning every day, with the purpose of promoting himself and inviting the “good people” to participate in the mandate revocation consultation.

López Obrador, since taking office, has frequently placed himself above the Constitution and the laws that govern the rule of law. He feels superior to these norms. Their argument to justify their behavior is that the “conservatives” do not want the “good people” to participate. He, then, outside the law, is going to encourage him to come forward. And vote to stay in office.

The PRD has already sent a demand to the INE to punish him for the flagrant violation of the law. The INE will surely agree with this party and, then, ask the president to refrain from promoting the exercise of revocation of mandate. Morena will protest the INE’s decision before the TEPJF, which will agree with the electoral body.

The president will not pay attention to the Constitution, the laws that regulate this exercise and neither to the indications of the INE and the TEPJF. He will continue to do whatever he wants. With his attitude he wins, but loses the rule of law and the institutional life of the country. That, like all populists, does not interest him. The measure of things is only his person and his particular interests, not those of the Nation.

This Monday, the INE warned the president that if he does not comply with the law, he will be entitled to give precautionary measures. It warns it once again that “it is prohibited from using official communication channels or channels to make any reference that implies promotion and propaganda related to the process of revocation of the mandate or meddling in matters of this nature.” Will it be a call to mass or will there really be consequences?

@RubenAguilar