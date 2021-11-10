After four months without making his debut with PSG, Sergio Ramos returns to collective training

The central defender has lived through 2021 plagued by physical problems, as his last official game was held on May 5 at the service of Real Madrid

Spanish defender Sergio Ramos, who has been out for almost four months due to physical problems and has not yet debuted with him Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), He returned to work on Tuesday with his colleagues, local media reported.

Sergio Ramos in the presentation with PSG Getty Images

The 36-year-old world champion signed by him PSG in July after not renewing with Real Madrid, he integrated group training with the players of the PSG who have not been called up for the national team commitments this week and the next.

The goal is for the center-back to be under the command of PSG coach, Argentine Mauricio Pochettino, at the end of November, when he could finally make his debut with the Parisians.

The former captain of the Real Madrid He first suffered an injury to the soleus of the left thigh last July and in September he had discomfort in a twin.

Ramos has lived a 2021 plagued with physical problems, as his last official match was held on May 5 at the service of Real Madrid in the Champions League semifinals against Chelsea.