After Five Years Of Absence, Rihanna ANNOUNCES Her Comeback With NEW Material | PHOTO

Recently, singer Rihanna, who is known for her musical hits such as “Umbrella” or “Work”, announced that he plans to release new musical material for all his fans after staying for years without releasing new songs.

What is your new album about?

Through her social networks, the artist from Barbados announced the release of a new vinyl record as a thank you to his fans, since in recent years he has abandoned them.

“Today’s kids will never know what vinyl is,” wrote Riri in one of her last post on Instagram.

How can I purchase “RihIssue”?

After spending around five years out of music, the singer of “Hard” will launch “RihIssue”, a special album where he will make a reissue of his previous albums, but in vinyl format.

So far it is unknown if there will be new songs in this new release, but it is a new collection material for all the singer’s followers, who are known as Rihanna Navy.

However, if you want to get this new limited material from the artist, you can already pre-order it through her official website, where more Rihanna merchandise is also available.

Why haven’t you released new music?

A few months ago, Riri was named the richest singer in the world, according to Forbes magazine. In addition, it was revealed that the reason for his wealth was not music, since since he stopped releasing new songs he has been in business with his makeup and lingerie brand.

Some time later, the “S&M” interpreter confirmed that she has been in a relationship with rapper ASAP Rocky for some time, who said that he is very much in love with her and even talked about marriage and babies in the future.

