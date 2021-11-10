Adrià Escudero, the young Catalan actor who has become a Marvel superhero

Much has been made of the sexual and racial diversity of the new movie Marvel, Eternals. With the first openly homosexual superhero that we remember and a casting of protagonists where Caucasians are a minority. And if among the Eternals there are Koreans, Pakistanis, Latin and British with various skin tones, in the film there is also … a Catalan actor. It’s called | says Adrià Escudero and we have talked to him.

There is a moment in their trip around the world that the group of superheroes protagonists dand Eternal lands in the middle of a village in an Amazon forest. His mission calls for the regrouping of the gang, and one of its members, Druig (the character played by Barry Keoghan), has taken refuge, fed up with the prohibition to intervene with his powers in the self-destructive process of humanity. A silent witness to genocides of all kinds, Druig lives surrounded by neighbors who have accepted him as one of them.

The surprise comes when we recognize the accent of one of Druig’s neighbors, a certain Diego, and we find out that behind his curls is a Mallorcan actor living in Barcelona, ​​where his parents are from, since he was 18 years old. “Yes, we can say that I am spiritually from Barcelona,” he says smilingly. In this way, and still with the adrenaline tickling him all over his body: “What a crazy thing, man, I’ve been managing all that for a few days, it’s very frantic,” he confesses. Adrià Escudero (Esporles, Mallorca, 1992) enters Hollywood through the big door, even though with a small role.

The actor attends Reversals in the middle of a brief hiatus from the filming of the short film in which he stars, Without Zero, directed by Adán Aguilar. “It explores several parallel realities, all different, around a character who discovers his homosexuality. It is a huge challenge, with brutal scenes, a lot of vulnerability, a lot of anger … I just did a scene in a bathroom where I go absolutely crazy “, he tells us while taking a deep breath, taking a moment between so much interpretive intensity.

Marvel’s call

Squire explains how it all started: “Surprisingly I did not have to go through as many castings as you can imagine. It all started in the summer of 2019, I was still training and it had been a year and a half that I had bitten a lot of stone. I went to spend a few days in Esporles, to I disconnected, and just before I went to do a test. I was very lazy, because I was exhausted, but intuition made me go. And luck, because there I met a representative of international market actors. She saw me perform and liked me. Weeks later, while hiking in the mountains with some colleagues, he called me to say that he had an audition for a Marvel movie, and that if they caught me I would have a scene with Mark Wahlberg. Later in Wahlberg it does not go out, but … Imagine the face I made! Whaaaat?“he explains with a laugh.” I signed a confidentiality agreement, I sent him a self-tape … and they caught me. “

His eyes shine, because after many months he can already explain something that until now he was forbidden to comment. “It was all very secret, of course, I couldn’t say anything about anything, or post anything anywhere. Even shooting we had done some selfie, without seeing anything of the sets or costumes, and a very tall man from Marvel appeared saying that we better delete the photo “, and laughs again. Squire shares a handful of scenes with a few of the Eternal protagonists, especially with Barry keoghan, with whom he explains that he often played Nintendo. “There was a lot of interaction. I connected a lot with the Lia mchugh, that makes Sprite, and that I find brutal, a very good actress. I shared makeup with Richard Madden, I chatted with Gemma chan, that she is very sympathetic … but they went a little to her ball “.

When they told me that the scene with the Angelina Jolie would not be done, that night I cried

The actor discovers that he shared a scene with Barry keoghan, where his character, about to die after being stamped against a tree, said goodbye to him. “Too bad they cut this moment. A scene with Angelina Jolie that it was never shot, that really made me sad. I spent two weeks imagining that I could put a scene with Jolie in my videobook … when they told me it would not be done, that night I cried. “

Bildelberg club member

With whom he did have more relationship was with the Oscar-winning filmmaker Chloé zhao (Nomadland). “She is a crack, a very close woman, who relates to the actors with great tenderness, it shows a lot that she especially likes the work with the interpreters. She directed me in several scenes, some that have been left out of the final montage.” As a moviegoer, Squire highlights the diversity for which it has bet Marvel. “There are actors of various origins and races, and a homosexual character. That gives him a lot of richness and I think it is a very good decision. I think they are trying to catch up, give visibility, position, and I think it is very positive.”

Trained at the Barcelona theater school La Bobina, with Laura Jou, and at the Club de Actrices, Squire has participated in some series, such as The innocent (for Netflix) or As if fos ahir (for TV3), and, in a more relevant role, to Serve and protect (for TVE). “That has been a school, doing a daily series is a spectacular learning process. As well as the two months that I was representing the play at the Tantarantana Theater Bilderberg“.

I take everything with the same enthusiasm, both the short I’m making and the filming with Marvel

The break from filming Without Zero It is over, but first we ask him what he expects for the immediate future: “I would like this work to have an important impact, the illusion is there, but I prefer not to create expectations because until recently I was not even sure that they had not cut me to the final assembly from Eternals. Now I have to take the opportunity to give maximum visibility at work, obviously it is a super cool credit on the resume, but my work philosophy has not changed anything. I take everything with the same enthusiasm, both the short I’m making and the filming with Marvel. “