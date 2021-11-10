Adam McKay explains Netflix’s disaster comedy – EzAnime.net

When Adam McKay looks back on his many comedic collaborations with Will Ferrell, the one that feels most in tune with 2021 may not be what you expected.

“I’d say the most prophetic turned out to be ‘Step Brothers,’ which is the closest thing to the world we live in,” McKay shared during a recent gathering at his Los Angeles home.

«’Step Brothers’ was a living cartoon when it came out, [and now] it is literally true. When you see big adults yelling and kicking furniture because they have to wear a mask, that’s actually more absurd than ‘Step Brothers.’

McKay was discussing how current events caught up with, and in many ways surpassed, his idea for the upcoming Netflix-produced comedy “Don’t Look Up.” The contemporary disaster film may not feature Ferrell, but its star cast rivals that of “The Towering Inferno” and “The Poseidon Adventure,” and its sharp, edgy satire seeks more than apocalyptic thrills. It’s the next step in McKay’s ongoing film evolution, which has already produced the Oscar-nominated “The Big Short” and “Vice.” (The filmmaker won an Oscar for the screenplay adapted by the former.)

Jennifer Lawrence, left to right, Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothée Chalamet prepare for the end of the world in “Don’t Look Up.”

(Niko Tavernise / Netflix)

In “Don’t Look Up”, a pair of scientists (Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio) discover a giant comet, which will collide with Earth in six months and destroy life as we know it. As the duo struggle to draw more attention to this doomsday dilemma, President Janie Orlean (Meryl Streep) only gets involved when it’s politically convenient, with the help of the intervention of tech billionaire Peter Isherwell (Mark Rylance). The cast also includes Jonah Hill as Orlean’s son and chief of staff, Cate Blanchett and Tyler Perry as TV show hosts, along with Rob Morgan, Ariana Grande, Timothée Chalamet, Melanie Lynskey, Kid Cudi, Himesh Patel and more. .

With the film set to hit theaters on December 10 and on Netflix on December 24, McKay opened up about the equally disturbing and charming project that he classifies as a “absurd horror comedy” and how to poke fun at the world while trying to be a part of it. her.

In the first place, why a comet? How did the film’s catalyst event come to be?

He knew that for the past two years the story of human experience is weather. It is perhaps the greatest history of planet Earth in 66 million years since the Chicxulub asteroid collided. So I’ve been trying to think of how to make a movie that deals with that. And I thought of five or six different movie ideas. One was very dramatic and epic. One was a bit more like an M. Night [Shyamalan] movie with a kind of twist. And I just had all these ideas. And then my friend David Sirota [who shares a story credit on the film], I think he had a tweet or something in which he said: “The comet is coming and no one is given by …”.

He was talking about the climate crisis. And I kept thinking about it, and maybe it’s that naked and that simple. If we had that feeling of impending doom, because we can all understand that, if a comet is really coming up, I’m not sure we know how to handle it. We are so heartbroken right now. And then I started to realize, “Oh, this is it.” It’s a very simple entry, but it’s fun.

At first glance, this is an allegory of climate change, but it actually reveals itself about the cultural and political moment we are in, where people cannot agree on the basic facts and the simplest things. When did this other aspect appear?

We explore [locations to film] in Boston, and I’m a fan of the NBA, so I was watching the Jazz game [on March 11, 2020,] and the referees said the game was canceled by COVID. The next day we continued exploring, we may all be wearing masks by now, but then we think, “We have to get out of here.” We went home, and then it was like six months of just [being] at home like everyone. … All the time, I say, “Are you still making this movie? Like, did the movie just happen in reality? «

And I just didn’t touch the script for five months. Then I said, “Okay, let’s go read the script.” And I was surprised to see that the script is not really about climate change. It is about how our lines of communication have been shattered and broken and benefited and manipulated. And that really the engine of all absurd comedy is that, and it still works. I contacted Jen Lawrence and Leo and a couple of the cast, and I said, “I’m reading this and I think it tells a completely different story, which was really why we didn’t.” been doing something about climate change.

Leonardo DiCaprio as Dr. Randall Mindy in “Don’t Look Up.”

(Niko Tavernise / Netflix)

And they all came back and read it, and said, “Oh, we have to do it more than ever.” So that happened very naturally. But the only thing I did, the reaction to the pandemic was 50% crazier than the script, so I had to go back to the script, pull some strings, and make things a little crazier. Once the president of the United States has appeared on national television and raised the idea of ​​ingesting bleach, you are in a different realm. … Reality was getting ahead of me.

I guess the standard phrase you’re going to hear is “Meryl Streep is playing Donald Trump,” but it’s not really as clear cut as that. How did you introduce the character to him?

If you really did a representation of Donald Trump in a movie, you wouldn’t have a movie. The closest I can think of to what I’ve gotten is Brick Tamland in “Anchorman,” where Brick didn’t live in the movie. We actually did a shot where Brick just pointed and said, “Look, a camera.” We almost put it in the movie. That’s kind of like Donald Trump; it is impossible for him to live in a narrative.

Meryl Streep is the president of the United States in “Don’t Look Up.”

(Niko Tavernise / Netflix)

What I wanted to do with Orlean, and what I talked about with Meryl, was that I wanted her to be a kind of stew of all the disastrous presidents we’ve had, because she’s so much smarter than Donald Trump. She is much smarter. So she’s kind of a mix, definitely Donald Trump, in how narcissistic and selfish and shortsighted she is, but there’s also a lot of Bill Clinton in there, when it comes to double talk and polish. There’s a lot about George W. Bush, in the sense that he’s unqualified for the job. There’s a hint of Obama, his kind of smooth celebrity. Lots of Ronald Reagan, empty suit kind of performative stuff. So it’s a bit of everything. That’s why we put the picture of her hugging Clinton on [the movie].

And the example that I gave her, is Meryl Streep, so you know she’s going to run with [it] – it was “she’s kind of like Suze Orman”, in the sense that Suze Orman isn’t stupid, but she’s definitely a bit hacky and a bit phony, but she knows how to handle some things. So Meryl took that, leaked it, put a little bit of Long Island in there and then we kicked it back and forth, and you end up with President Orlean.

In the character of billionaire Peter Isherwell played by Mark Rylance, with his false benevolence masking hardened ruthlessness, you are poking fun at Big Tech leaders. How do you reconcile that with the fact that you are making the movie for Netflix?

Well, I don’t consider Netflix as it exists now, there really isn’t one of those supervillain oligarchs at the wheel. Netflix is ​​definitely part of that landscape, but it’s not like Facebook. AND [my production company has] a first sight deal with Apple. If you live in this world, you will meet this world. It is our world. It’s a bit impossible to get up in the morning and not run into it. But my experience with them, and I would say the same about Twitter, as that guy who runs Twitter, I think Twitter is not exclusively focused on profits? No, of course they are. But they seem to at least try.

The cast of “Don’t Look Up” includes Jonah Hill, Paul Guilfoyle, Mark Rylance and Meryl Streep.

(Niko Tavernise / Netflix)

I think what we are doing with Isherwell is closer to Facebook; It doesn’t seem to be trying at all, and Chevron and Shell and a lot of those things that are effortless and actively evil. But your question is funny because every aspect of the movie fits into that [topic]. For example, how do you reconcile with being paid probably 100 times what you should be paid? How do you reconcile with getting into a gasoline car sometimes? I think the only answer is to move to the Orkney Islands, which I have already researched.

Especially with these last three movies, are you afraid that they will ever be too much on the nose, that there is a problem preaching to the choir? Do you think a movie like “Don’t Look Up” will really reach the people whose minds you could change? Is that what you want from this?

Absolutely. All of these movies are meant for the people you want to see them. We have screened and identified the political leanings of the people in the [responses]. We knew what we were doing with “Vice.” We were going to enter a country that has just been commercialized and misinformed about this division that is probably impossible to break when openly talking about it. But… at least it was done, it was out there. And it’s also a bit like an elegy for America, which was obviously falling apart.

In the case of this, this is much closer to “The Big Short.” It is intended to be played for people who may not believe in climate change. And so it appeared in our test projections. Comedy is very powerful in that sense. The people who seem to really be affected by it are a crowd that goes straight to the movies and really takes it seriously. And I was very happy with that at the test screenings.

Cate Blanchett and Tyler Perry as morning talk show hosts who face the end of the world with a smile on “Don’t Look Up.”

(Niko Tavernise / Netflix)

Is that one of the ways Netflix’s global reach and algorithms could be of real benefit to the movie? You can push the film in front of people who would not otherwise see it.

This is specifically why we chose Netflix. We had a couple of bidders for the movie, and at the end of the day, the reason we did it was because the movie is completely intended to be shown to as wide an audience as possible.

Do you consider this an act of political expression? Do you see making this movie as a piece of activism?

That was the intention. The simple and crude idea behind this was that we have seen 10,000 movies in which you always watch [the heroes] they reach their lowest point at the end of act two – Thor is not going to save the day, or they are not going to put out the fire – and they always solve it. And I think that has a legitimate power, that kind of narrative repetition.

So you hear people say about the climate crisis, “Oh, we’ll solve it.” I think Elon Musk was quoted as saying, “Technology will solve it.” And it’s like, “Hey, son of a bitch, you have to.” You can’t just say, “It’s going to end.” That smells a bit like the feeling that we live in a movie. As if we think that third acts always work.

The part of the movie that I hope has a bit of a degree of activism, I don’t know if it will or not, ultimately it’s just a movie, but it’s the third act. I hope it jumps. I hope it surprises you. I hope it gives some of the viewers feelings that they haven’t had before. If at least 8% of the audience feels that way, then it was all worth it.