Actor John McNally sees no impediment for Johnny Depp to return to ag

Since a time ago, Disney made it clear that he does not want to have Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow, but he does want to make a new installment of Pirates of the Caribbean. For this reason, there are people who defend the actor and think that the saga cannot exist without him.

Among Disney and Johnny Depp It was all very complicated, because while they were shooting the first movie, the executives did not like what I was doing with Jack Sparrow.

However, the result was a tremendous success, he created a popular icon, he was nominated for the Oscar for Best Actor, raised more than $ 654 million and they have made a total of up to five installments of the saga.





Given this, John McNally, Gibbs in the franchise, reacted recently.

“I’ve never seen any hint of a dark side in Johnny. I see a great humanitarian and a beautiful human being, so I can’t see any impediment to him going back and playing Jack Sparrow.” has stated in an interview with The Express.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard legal dispute

Johnny Depp and Amber heard For several years they have faced a tough legal battle in which both have accused each other of physical and psychological violence.

This has greatly affected the career of Johnny depp, his stained image already cost him his appearance in the next installment of Fantastic Animals, where he will be replaced by Mads Mikkelsen, while Disney chooses not to include Deep in his installment of Pirates of the Caribbean.

Disney has promoted a spin-off with Margot Robbie and Christina Hodson’s writing, without Depp of course being involved.