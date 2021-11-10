Abba Released His First Album In Four Decades: Learn The Details And Comeback Story – Tvshow – 11/08/2021

Exclusive content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers Subscribe me Know our plans

and enjoy El País without limits. Get into If you are already a subscriber you can

enter with your username and password.

On the quiet little island of Skeppsholmen a few steps from a promenade is the studio of Benny andersson. Earlier this month, Andersson and Bjorn ulvaeus they talked, for the first time since the 80s, about a new album by their group, Abba, an album that was made almost in secret, with its four original members reunited four decades after their last performance.

“We took a break in the spring of 1982 and now we have decided that it is time to put an end to it,” the group said in September. “The response was thunderous,” Ulvaeus said. “We are on the front page of every newspaper in the world.”

In a country known for producing great pop figures (avicii, Max martin, Robyn, Roxette) Abba is still the largest, and it even has its own permanent museum. Between 1973 and 1981, the quartet – which includes the singers Agnetha Faltskog and Anni-Frid Lyngstad— released eight albums of meticulously crafted melodies, harmonies and strings that generated 20 hits on the Billboard Top 100 and sold tens of millions of records.

But its impact is not only measured in numbers: Abba was known for taking risks. Starting in the mid-1970s, it was one of the first groups to make promotional mini-movies – the video clips of today – most of them directed by Lasse Hallstrom. The Visitors, from 1981, is generally recognized as the first commercial release on CD. In 1999, the musical Mamma Mia! combined the group’s successes with a plot that had nothing to do with it, prompting similar products and two film adaptations featuring Meryl streep singing “Dancing Queen”.

Now Abba he risks his most valuable asset —his legacy— not only by releasing a new piece to his catalog, but with a show that does not present any of its members in the flesh. Starting in May, in a custom-built London venue, the group will perform as highly sophisticated avatars (Abbatares!) Designed to replicate their 1979 look, the era of rare hairstyles and extravagant costumes.

Andersson, 74, and Ulvaeus, 76, said they were genuinely surprised, and perhaps a little relieved, by the excitement with which the new album, Voyage, with 10 songs, was received. It came out on Friday.

However, it is possible that they sensed that a meeting would arouse interest. Since his disappearance in 1982, Abba I do not stop. It surpassed, for example, the “cheesy europop” label that was attributed to it in its heyday. “We met the enemy and it is them,” wrote critic Robert Christgau in 1979. Today, Abba is respected as a powerhouse of sophisticated pop crafts, and its popularity transcends generations and borders.

And every decade or so something rekindled interest, starting with the 1992 compilation. Abba Gold, which remains on the UK charts for more than 1000 weeks.

Andersson and Ulvaeus could have just sat on their laurels because their place in the record books is assured. “What is there to prove?” Andersson said. “They will continue to play ‘Dancing Queen’ next year.”

Ulvaeus laughed. The duo continues to complement each other in an almost comical way: Andersson is a musician of musicians who goes to his studio almost every day (in an ultra-compact Toyota). Ulvaeus, the entrepreneur of the two, has several projects with his production and hospitality company Pophouse Entertainment (and he drives a red Tesla).

Since there was no pressure to get together, they didn’t have a big plan – it just happened when the four friends realized they were still enjoying making music together.

It all started about five years ago, when Simon Fuller, the producer of American Idol and the Spice Girls, proposed a show with 3D reproductions of the group “singing” the original vocal tracks with a live band.

“It was an easy choice to give them the power to be the first major group to really harness the possibilities of the virtual world,” Fuller said. “Abba’s music appeals to all generations like no one since the Beatles.”

The project also had practical advantages for those unwilling to undergo the rigors of touring.

“What we were interested in was the idea of ​​being able to give that to the world, while we’re at home cooking or walking the dog,” Andersson said.

The duo traveled to Las Vegas to see the hologram used by Cirque du Soleil on Michael Jackson ONE, and their conclusion was that they would have to do a million times better. The visual effects company Industrial Light & Magic, the Star Wars company, could do it.

Naturally, “the girls,” as everyone in the band’s entourage calls Faltskog, 71, and Lyngstad, 75, had to be there, because the process would involve weeks of motion capture. “They said, ‘Okay, if that’s all,'” Andersson recalled. “’We don’t want to go outside. We don’t want to do interviews. ‘ That is why they did not participate in this report.

Andersson and Ulvaeus decided that the Abbatares should have new material because that’s what you wear before a tour. In 2017, Faltskog, who lives in Stockholm, and Lyngstad, who lives in Switzerland, put their voices on the ballad “I Still Have Faith in You” and on the disco song “Don’t Shut Me Down”. The two, who have been out of the music world for years, picked up their work right where they left off.

The plan was to do only those two songs. “We said, ‘Shouldn’t we write other songs, just for fun?'” Andersson recalled. “And the girls said, ‘Yeah, it’ll be fun.’ So they came and it was five songs. And we said, ‘Any more? An album?'”.

There were conversations about how to fit the new album into such a beloved work. “Part of the question was whether this would in any way harm the history of Abba, the music of Abba,” said Gorel Hanser, who has been working with them since, even before it was called Abba. Andersson had tackled the same thing when he came up with the idea for Mamma Mia !. “Are we doing it right? Are we destroying what we have? ”He said. “But I think a lot has been taken care of. We don’t leave anything without doing our best ”.

The new songs feature some of Ulvaeus’ most poetically bittersweet lyrics, with references to the difficulty of relationships and separation. “I’ve been through that myself,” he said. “It’s fiction, but you know exactly what it is like.”

The Andersson-Ulvaeus songwriting bond has weathered divorces (Andersson was married to Lyngstad, Ulvaeus to Faltskog) and pressure brought on by critical scorn. Since they met in 1966 they have not stopped writing together, and their post-Abba collaborations include songs for Andersson’s band and the musicals Chess and Kristina from Duvemåla, an epic about 19th-century Swedish immigrants to America.

The harmonies of the “girls” in Voyage bear the unmistakable stamp of Abba, although the register is a little lower than before. Age is not the only cause of the difference: “We used to force them to go as high as possible on most songs because that gives energy,” says Andersson.

“We urge them more than we force them,” Ulvaeus chimed in.

In the last 40 years a lot has changed in pop, but Voyage doesn’t try to sound like anything other than Abba. “If you listen to the new records, they are always so sophisticated,” Andersson said. “There is nothing that moves apart from the exact rhythm. I don’t do that, I do it freehand ”.

Four decades ago, this long and unlikely journey was unimaginable. “You have to understand how impossible it seemed right before Abba to have hit records in England and America,” Ulvaeus said of the pop scene before the internet went global. “It was not possible.”

However, Abba not only broke down barriers for musicians around the world, but did so with the pragmatism of artisans, which is what its members remain deep down.

“The thing is, it’s always been an everyday job, even then,” says Andersson. “We wrote the songs, we hoped something good would come out, we went to the studio, we recorded those songs. And then we would write some more. Exactly the same as now: it’s just trying to make something good come out, and see what happens ”.