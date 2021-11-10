A video game company asked streamers for “nudes” and caused controversy

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram

Currently, it is normal for studios and publishers to contact influencers so that they can advertise a project. In most cases, companies only ask those people to live stream or upload a YouTube video of the game in exchange for early access or a copy. However, one publisher went too far by requesting suggestive photos from various female streamers.

We’re talking about Flynn’s Arcade, a small developer and publisher studio specializing in indie games that got caught up in a controversy a few days ago after it sent tacky emails to a couple of content creators.

Specifically, streamer Risshellala took to her Twitter account to reveal that she received an email invitation to test the independent video game. Lone mclonegan. However, at the end of the message we can read the following text: “We would love if you could try it before and as a favor, could you send us a little review / stream / tweet / dance of TikTok / send nudes or anything that fits better with your time and objective ”.

pro tip if you want someone to try ur game maybe don’t ask them for NUDES? 🤢🤢🤢 idk if this is them trying to make a joke or… ?? I’m genuinely confused and uncomfortable (This is only part of the email) pic.twitter.com/GdApnw6nil – shella 🌾✧⭒ commissions open (@Risshellala) November 6, 2021

For those who do not know, the term “send nudes” is used on the internet to request suggestive photographs through private messages. Generally, it is an activity that involves a couple and, as expected, it is necessary to have a lot of confidence to carry it out.

Thus, the email caused controversy on social media. While some users pointed out that it was only a joke, there were those who said that it was in bad taste and was not funny.

A short time later, another female streamer revealed that she received an identical invitation, while a male content creator remarked that she got the same email from the company, but that the “send nudes” part was not included.

Wait .. I got the exact same e-mail from them and didn’t even see that .. ew. What the actual fuck ?! I didnt read the full e-mail … ugh .. Now im extremely uncomfortable. pic.twitter.com/eE1nFF4hzx – 🏳️‍🌈 Basiliisk #BLM 🖤 (@basiliisk) November 7, 2021

Seems like it was targeted at female streamers since I received the same email, but the “/ send-nudes /” part of the link wasn’t included in mine. Super creepy. pic.twitter.com/n2O4AhTusA – Bennett Newsome #BlackLivesMatter (@damnitbennett) November 8, 2021

Once the controversy started, the person responsible for sending the press releases used the official Flynn’s Arcade account to apologize. He acknowledged that what he did was wrong and unforgiving, while also asked not to link Sonomio Games, the developer responsible for Lone mclonegan, with the incident.

“I feel the offense caused to all those who received it, but especially to the developer studio of Lone mclonegan. They worked in the game for 4 years with a lot of love and effort and they do not deserve to be dragged into this controversy due to my bad work ”, reads the statement.

I would like to express my deepest apologies for the press release sent out this past day.

I accept all the responsibility and anger provoked towards me.

I only ask not to link @LoneMcLonegan studio in this. They have nothing to do with the campaign sent.

I’m truly sorry pic.twitter.com/NdP3PXDthu – 🎮Flynn’s Arcade 🎮 (@FlynnsArcades) November 7, 2021

