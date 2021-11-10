A train conductor in Japan sues his bosses after they deducted 0.38 cents from his salary for a one-minute delay

The rail company says it applied the “no work, no pay” principle during the delay as a reason for the pay cut.

A Japanese train conductor has sued the Japan Western Railway Company (JR West) for more than $ 19,000 in mental anguish, after you deduct 0.38 cents from your salary due to a one minute delay.

The machinist, who works for the Okayama branch of JR West, reportedly had to transport an empty train to Okayama station in the south of the country on June 18 last year, but reached the wrong platform.

When he realized the mistake he hurried to the correct platform, but this confusion caused him to both the departure and the arrival of the train to the depot will be delayed one minute. This error led the company to deduct $ 0.75 from his July pay, claiming that no actual work was done during the two minutes the transshipment was delayed.

This fine was reduced to a one-minute delay and a penalty of 0.38 cents, after the driver took the matter to the region’s Labor Standards Inspection Office.

The driver criticized the company for “using the pay cuts as penalties for human error“, saying that a small mistake in business should not be classified as a breach of contract.

Although Japanese trains are widely praised for their punctuality, the engineer believes that his salary should not be deducted, as the incident occurred during his work shift and did not cause any damage to the company or alter schedules, since the train was empty. In March this year he decided to take the matter to the Okayama District Court.

For its part, the railway company says it applied the “principle of if you don’t work, you don’t pay“during the two-minute delay as a reason for the salary cut, in the same way that they would in cases of late arrival to work or absenteeism.