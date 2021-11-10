A pilot dropped an iPhone while his plane took off at 50 miles per hour, and he survived

A pilot he accidentally dropped his iPhone on the track from an airport in Orlando, Florida when taking off while traveling at about 80 kilometers per hour.

After give notice to the control tower of air traffic that the device was on the runway, they proceeded to send ground personnel to retrieve it. When they found it, they were surprised that the iPhone it was not broken or dented and it also worked perfectly.

In the video posted on VASAviation, a channel dedicated to acload conversations from various controllers aircraft, you can hear the different reactions from the staff, where they are surprised to find it in good condition, and even the air operator points out that this event would be a good endorsement for the products from Apple.

Personnel on the ground even joked about the situation, noting that to avoid breaking, perhaps the phone was wrapped in something similar to a concrete block, Well, according to them, no iPhone that fell from a plane at that speed it could survive without breaking its screen.

The real Apple AirDrop

On the other hand, the comments in the YouTube video also served to make fun of the situation a bit, where some even pointed out that this fall gave him a new meaning to the AirDrop function or that if it had been a Nokia 3310, possibly the track would have been closed to carry out asphalt repairs.

This is not the first case where a cell phone of the brand ends up falling from an aircraft: one of the most recent cases occurred last August, where an iPhone X survived to a fall of more than 3 kilometers in height without suffering a single scratch when the plane was flying over the United States at almost 300 kilometers per hour.