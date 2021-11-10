A man becomes a millionaire in just six months by investing $ 8,000 in the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency

Since the beginning of last month, the exchange price of Shiba Inu has grown by more than 300%.

After getting more than a million dollars in profit for an investment you made in early 2021 in the cryptocurrency Shiba Inu, a 35-year-old Englishman was finally able to quit his job as a warehouse manager in a supermarket.

The individual, identified as Rob, told Fortune magazine that he began researching the world of cryptocurrencies with the goal of modestly increasing his savings and creating a better future for his young son.

Rob took a particular interest in Shiba Inu, a cryptocurrency launched in August 2020, and decided to gradually invest a total of $ 8,000 in it.

To his surprise, the Shiba Inu’s value soared in May and his earnings began to multiply non-stop.

“I come from a pretty poor background. I could never have fantasized about having so much money,” Rob confessed, admitting that he checked his account every hour to make sure the money was still there. “But it didn’t go away. It wasn’t a dream“.

When the figure reached $ 500,000, Rob decided to collect that sum and deposit it into his bank account.

According to documents reviewed by Fortune, further increases in the value of the Shiba Inu raised the lucky investor’s earnings to more than $ 1 million.

Since the beginning of last month, the exchange price of Shiba Inu has grown by more than 300%, with which it classified as one of the most valuable cryptocurrencies in the world, according to its volume of operations in 24 hours.