8madrid TV dedicates a cycle to Ana Torrent

Every Tuesday of this month of November, the local channel dedicated to cinema dedicates the film of the day to one of the most iconic actresses of the last decades.

Tuesdays in November during prime time 8madrid TV rediscover the work of Ana Torrent in your space the ‘actress of the month‘. The career of this true all-rounder of film, theater and television began in style in 1973 at the hands of Víctor Erice, with whom he converted The spirit of the hive in one of the top works of the seventh Spanish art, winner of the Golden Shell at the San Sebastián Festival. His interpretation, with barely seven years of age, of that girl whom Dr. Frankenstein James Whale’s life changes his life in a post-war town catapulted his career and in just a decade led him to star in other masterpieces of our cinematography such as Breeding ravens (Carlos Saura, 1975) or The nest (Jaime de Armiñán, 1980).

With Saura and Armiñán he repeated in front of the camera, but Torrent has also worked with other star directors of our country such as Basilio Martín Patiño, Javier Elorrieta, Julio Medem or Isabel Coixet, in addition to his forays into genre cinema as the essential ones Thesis, by Alejandro Amenábar, or Veronicaby Paco Plaza. Similarly, the three-time winner of the ACE awards in New York for best actress, also awarded the Fotogramas de Plata, has managed to develop an international career alongside directors such as the legendary Gillo Pontecorvo, Roland Joffé or Justin Chadwick, with who rolled The Boleyn sisters next to Scarlett Johansson and Natalie Portman.

After broadcasting yesterday the 9th The spirit of the hive, next Tuesday the 16th at 10:00 p.m. it will be the turn of Cows, Julio Medem’s debut, which earned him the Goya for best new director and triumphed at festivals in Tokyo and Montreal. Carmelo Gómez, Emma Suárez and Karra Elejalde accompany Torrent in this film in which, over three generations, two families from a small valley in Gipuzkoa maintain tortuous relationships, marked by violence and passions. The story begins in Guipúzcoa, in 1875. In a Carlist trench, during the war, an Aizkolari manages to save his life by smearing himself with the blood of one of the dead, and allowing himself to pile up with the corpses. The presence of a cow gives you a strange sensation, which will become obsessive.

Directed by Alejandro Amenábar, Tuesday 23 will arrive Thesis, winner of seven Goya awards, in which Torrent shares the limelight with Eduardo Noriega and Fele Martínez. In the film, Angela, an Image student, is preparing a thesis on audiovisual violence. As a complement to her work, her thesis supervisor agrees to search the faculty video library for material for her, but the next day he is found dead. Ángela meets Chema, a fellow expert in gore and pornographic cinema, and Bosco, a strange boy, a close friend of a young woman murdered in a snuff movie.

Finally, on Tuesday 30 the cycle ends with Yoyes, a shocking drama by director Helena Taberna, about the story of the first woman to hold positions of responsibility within ETA, who returns from exile in Mexico and tries to rebuild her life. But his return is not easy. She has evolved, she has studied a university degree, she has worked at the UN, she has been a mother… Meanwhile, in Spain violence continues to be the main news item on the front page of newspapers. Yoyes tries to forget and be forgotten, but her years of exile have turned her into a myth. His former co-religionists will interpret his return as a betrayal. She loves her land, her landscape, but autumn will bring more than just dead leaves.