3 Xiaomi phones that you can buy this week with a huge discount

Prepare the wallet because during this 11 of 11 these Xiaomi phones are going to be within reach.

Do you have everything ready for this 11 of 11? This Thursday AliExpress will plummet prices in thousands of products, including a handful of Xiaomi mobiles whose price will hit bottom for the luck of our pocket.

And although there are still two days until the great festival of AliExpress offers, we wanted to select 3 Xiaomi smartphones of these last months that will see their price cut drastically between November 11 and 13. You will have less than 48 hours to buy them with these limited prices, so our advice is that from now on Add them to your basket. We guarantee that with these prices they are going to fly.

In addition, being all of AliExpress Plaza enjoy free shipping from Spain, VAT already included and free returns during the first 15 days, so if you were thinking of buying a Xiaomi, now is the time.

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE from 292.90 euros

Submitted ago just a month The most special edition of the Xiaomi 11 Lite is consolidated as one of the most interesting Xiaomi phones with 5G of the moment. As we saw in the review of the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE, it is a device with a very good performance and a main screen and camera above average.

Elegant and with the addition of 5G, for only 292.90 euros includes a 6.55-inch AMOLED display, Android 11 with MIUI 12 straight out of the box, 6GB RAM and all the power of Snapdragon 778G, one of the latest 5G chipsets for the mid-high range. Also say that its 4250mAh battery is compatible with 33W fast charging and that it has a versatile and balanced photographic section, presided over by a sensor of 64 megapixels that offers very good results.

Remember that to buy it at its minimum price you will have to apply the coupon ESD1129 Thursday the 12th or Friday the 13th.

Xiaomi Redmi 9C for 79.19 euros

We now come with a perfect device for those looking for spend as little as possible on a solvent mobile on a day-to-day basis. For only 79.19 You can get hold of the Redmi 9C, one of the cheapest and most sold mobiles of the Xiaomi sub-brand. As if that were not enough, next to the device you will take a gift wireless headphones, the Redmi AirDots. Of course, you will have to hurry because the units are limited, so if you are interested our advice is that the add to cart now and pay the 11 of the 11 first thing in the morning.

For the rest, this Redmi 9C stands out for offering a huge 5000mAh battery of capacity that gives for 10 hours of playtime, as well as a triple rear camera with a main sensor of 13 megapixels of resolution. We are facing a basic mobile that does not disappoint, very indicated as a first mobile or as an auxiliary end.

LITTLE F3 from 271.99 euros

We end up with one of Xiaomi’s best-known beasts, the POCO F3, which will plummet its price to lows for a limited time, costing just 271.99 euros. In short, a golden opportunity to get hold of it flagship killer of the year, which, in addition to boasting a brand new Snapdragon 870 inside, it comes with MIUI 12 and Android 11, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Figures of vertigo that guarantee that the power will not be a problem in this device.

It also has a 6.67-inch Full HD + AMOLED display and a refresh rate of 120Hz, the best in the history of the brand, also powered by a 4520mAh battery compatible with 33W fast charging. Something more “modest” at the camera level, it comes with a 48 megapixel main sensor, an ultra-wide-angle lens with a 13-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel telemacro. It records video in 4K and its front camera maintains a resolution of 20 megapixels.

