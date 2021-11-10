10 Things to Do in the ‘Mark Zuckerberg Metaverse’

With the name change from Facebook to Meta, came the announcement of the ‘Zuckerberg Metaverse’, one of the most ambitious projects in human history.

Here are some of the things that Mark Zuckerberg proposes for the Metaverse and activities that you can do in this virtual world.

1. What is the Zuckerberg Metaverse?

The CEO of Meta, presented a proposal for humans to make the leap to live a completely digital reality.

With the help of virtual reality equipment, people can work, study and socialize with friends, in a perfect virtual world, designed by ourselves.

2. People will be able to have the appearance they always wanted to have.

Each person will have an avatar that they can customize according to their wildest tastes and fantasies.

That is, within the Metaverse people will be able to look like their real life appearance, or like a robot or a rabbit or a giant carrot.

3. You will no longer need to spend thousands of dollars to ‘travel’ anywhere in the world

Zuckerberg’s Metaverse promises to recreate any tourist destination you’ve always wanted to visit.

If you want to visit Tokyo or Paris, simply put on your virtual reality headsets and download the Akihabara map to live the experience.

4. You can take your things from the Metaverse to real life

Zuckerberg announced that the Metaverse will also be able to interact with the real world, thanks to augmented reality glasses.

In other words, if in the Metaverse you have a three-headed dog that follows you everywhere, you will be able to project it in real life and other people who also use the Metaverse will be able to see it.

5. You can have the house of your dreams for a few pennies

Zuckerberg announced a project within the Metaverse called ‘Horizon Home’, which aims to design the house you always dreamed of within this virtual world.

People will be able to choose between living in a Los Angeles mansion, like the Jetsons’ house.

6. You can attend parties without worrying about the pandemic

In the Metaverse you can also organize parties of all kinds to share with your friends.

Together you can go on a hike, take group trips, or just hang out at someone’s virtual home.

7. People will be able to work on the Metaverse

The Zuckerberg Metaverse states that anyone can attend their jobs from anywhere in the world.

According to Zuckerberg, this will benefit companies, since they will not have to worry about infrastructure, paying for electricity, etc. Since everyone will work from the place that seems best to them.

8. Will the Metaverse have its own currency?

Although Zuckerberg was not clear with this view, it is very likely that the Metaverse has its own economy and even its own currency.

All the houses, parties, outfits and trips that can be done in the Metaverse, without a doubt will not be free, so there will be a world economy based on this project.

9. You can block someone from seeing them in the Metaverse

Zuckerberg clarified that you can also block people you don’t want to see in your virtual world.

He also clarified that you will be able to have a completely solo and private experience, if you don’t want to see anyone at all.

10. Will Zuckerberg’s Metaverse Succeed?

Many remain skeptical of all the information that Zuckerberg has given, there are even users who have said that watching the Metaverse video made them want to explore the real world more.

However, Zuckerberg is willing to invest billions over a sustained period of time, to make sure that in the future, we all have a second life in the Metaverse.