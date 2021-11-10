10 celebrities who have adopted and maybe you did not know

Because they could not have children, because they wanted their family to be bigger, to give new opportunities and even as a favor to friends, these celebrities have enlarged their family through adoption.

We list the most interesting stories of celebrities who have adopted children.

1. Sia

The Australian singer adopted two 18-year-old teenagers who were leaving foster care in 2019.

2. Madonna

This is a better known case.

Madonna decided to adopt her first child in 2006 when she met David Banda at an orphanage in Malwa. Along with her then-husband Guy Ritchie, Madonna brought David home to the UK, but it wasn’t until Christmas 2007 that the Malawian government approved the adoption.

After Madonna and Guy separated, the singer decided to adopt again from Malawi, this time a girl named Mercy James.

3. Sandra Bullok

Sandra Bullock adopted both Louis and Laila from the Louisiana foster care system after a long process of about four years.

4. Hugh Jackman

After trying to conceive for three years with IVF, actor Hugh Jackman and actress wife Deborra Lee-Furness decided to adopt. In 2000 they adopted a boy named Oscar. In 2005, they adopted a girl named Ava for the second time.

5. Sharon Stone

After Sharon Stone suffered several miscarriages, she and her now ex-husband Phil Bronstein decided to adopt. In 2000, they adopted a baby named Roan.

Ten years later, the actress adopted two more children on her own: Laird, 4, arrived in May 2005, and Quinn, 3, a year later.

6. Meg Ryan

In 2006, 15 months after giving birth to her son Jack, the actress brought a new baby from China, whom she named Daisy.

7. Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise

When Nicole Kidman suffered a miscarriage due to an ectopic pregnancy shortly after she and Tom Cruise married in 1990, the couple decided to adopt.

Connor and Isabella were adopted by Kidman and Tom Cruise before their divorce in 2001, when they were young.

Nicole later had two biological daughters, Sunday Rose Kidman Urban and Faith Margaret Kidman Urban.

The relationship with her adopted children is known to be somewhat distant due to their different religious beliefs, but she has said that she loves them:

“They have chosen to be Scientologists. It is our job as parents to always offer unconditional love.”

It seems that they are more attached to their father who professes the same religion.

8. Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne

In 2002, Sharon Osbourne and her husband Ozzy adopted 16-year-old Robert Marcato after his mother, and Sharon’s close friend, died of colon cancer.

Ozzy and Sharon also have three biological children, Aimee, Jack, and Kelly.

9. Emma Thompson

British actress Emma Thompson and her husband Greg Wise adopted a 16-year-old Rwandan refugee named Tindyebwa Agaba (nicknamed Tindy) in 2003.

Emma and Greg also have a 12-year-old daughter, Gaia Romilly.

10. Katherine Heigl and Josh Kelley

Heigl and Kelley adopted Naleigh in 2009 from South Korea. She was a special needs baby: she had a congenital heart defect that had to be fixed with open heart surgery.

The couple’s second daughter, Adelaide, was adopted in 2012, she was born in the United States.

Additionally they have a biological son named Joshua.

The circumstances of adoption are diverse, but they are all true lessons in unconditional love.