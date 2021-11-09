Zz Top’s Billy Gibbons Releases ‘Jingle Bell Blues’ – EzAnime.net

Billy F Gibbons, in addition to his role of five decades at the helm ZZ TOP, has recorded three highly praised solo albums in recent years for Concord Recordsincluding “Hardware”, launched last June. To top off the year, Concord is releasing a singular single, “Jingle Bell Blues”, On the 9th of november. ClubIt is a reworking of the eternal “Jingle Bells” with some significant modifications or “Kustom” touches. “Bells ringing on hot rods” is one of them and mention is made of a “folding” sled. While the song exudes holiday cheer, the guts’ vocal focus that Club applied to the repertoire is nothing short of extraordinary. ClubGuitar solos can best be described as “epic” and should warm up virtually any Christmas gathering, whether indoors or out. Also of a literal note is the harmonica solo that makes the recording something like a tribute to Jimmy reed in an updated sound context.

Recorded in Nashville last June by Gibbons and Michael Fiorentino, the track is available digitally, as well as a luxuriously packaged 45 RPM single, pressed on translucent red vinyl. The cover features several Cadillac Fleetwood Broughams stacked to reflect the shape of a traditional Christmas tree, while the obverse is adorned with an elegant stylized wire wheel.

The use of “singular” is intentional as just a clue, “Jingle Bell Blues”, is offered. The “other side” of the record is an etched surface that reproduces the sidewall of a diagonal ply tire with raised letters spelling out the song title and Club‘name of. Finally, and of special interest, is the fact that the red vinyl version comes with a Billy F Gibbons Center hole adapter for easy playback on any standard turntable.

“We realized that everyone loves Christmas music,” he says. Club of the new single «and everyone loves it Jimmy reed blues vibe so we thought about combining them. We added some hot rod references for good measure, because our preferred sled is the horsepower powered type.

“I suppose it could have been produced with a small hole and we wouldn’t have had to deal with the adapter, but this is essentially a jukebox disk. He even mixed with that in mind, ”he added. .

“Around Christmas it always seems like there are five to ten Christmas selections in the lower right corner of a typical jukebox on a typical jukebox, song titles and artist names printed on ornate title strips with garlands. Our hope is ‘Jingle Bell Blues’ to be one of those records. Bing crosby, David Bowie, Elvis, Brenda lee, Jose feliciano, Otis Redding, Mariah Carey, Nat King Cole, Gene Autryand without forgetting Adam Sandler“We need company and we would be delighted to provide it in the spirit of the season.”

