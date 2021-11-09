Zara covers Elizabeth Hurley’s iconic ‘That Dress’

Zara continues to be inspired by the most viral designs to include them in its fall-winter collection. In recent weeks, the Inditex flagship has presented garments that are a nod to the style of Queen Letizia and Kate Middleton, two ‘royals’ who regularly bet on the brand’s designs.

But her latest novelty is not related to recent looks but to one that revolutionized the red carpet in the 90s. If last spring Zara traveled to the past to recover the ‘slip dress’ that Kate Moss made fashionable in that decade, now her The firm has covered one of the most iconic Versace designs that went down in fashion history.

Liz Hurley and Hugh Grant at the premiere of ‘Four Weddings and a Funeral’ in London GTRES

Elizabeth Hurley starred in this stellar moment at the premiere of ‘Four Weddings and a Funeral’ in London in 1994. The actress, who was 28 years old and was a partner of Hugh Grant, opted for a suggestive design that would be baptized as the ‘That Dress ‘(That dress) for the impact it caused at the premiere of the film.

Elizabeth caused a sensation at the premiere of ‘Four Weddings and a Funeral’ with a suggestive design with safety pins that went into fashion history

Liz turned heads with a spectacular Gianni Versace creation featuring a plunging neckline and sexy cutouts that were adorned with gold XL safety pins. A punk-style design that Hurley reverted to 25 years later. “Gianni made that design for a confident woman who was not afraid to break the rules and Liz carried it in an extraordinary way,” said Donatella Versace two years ago.

Lady Gaga in the Versace dress in 2012 GTRES

In recent years, Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lawrence have also worn this design that now has its mini version at Zara. The brand has launched a black dress that follows the trend of openings that are so present in various collections of firms both ‘low cost’ and luxury.

Image description Zara

Specifically, she has designed a short dress with spaghetti straps reminiscent of the ‘slip dress’ and suggestive openings from the neckline to the bottom of the skirt that are tied with jewel buttons. In this way, the brand replaces the safety pins of the original design with buttons that provide the original touch to this piece, which costs 29.95 euros and is available from size XS to L.

Zara dress inspired by Versace’s ‘That Dress’ Zara

A design that becomes an affordable option to achieve a striking look to go out to party. In addition, it is a dress that can be worn with XL over-the-knee boots, as well as with ‘track’ sole ankle boots for a more casual style or with jewel buckle pumps for a more sophisticated look.

