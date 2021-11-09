You’re going to want to play this Pinocchio game that looks like Bloodborne 2

We’ve been waiting for a sequel to the game for years Bloodborne, undoubtedly one of the best titles of the entire generation of PlayStation 4. And perhaps From Software and Sony Japan Studios are not ready to give it to us yet (first FromSoft is busy creating the promising Elden ring), but in the meantime this game has stolen our attention.

His name is Lies of P, and takes place in a world inspired by the classic novel The Adventures of Pinocchio, written by Carlo Collodi and published in 1883. Its Victorian-looking world reminds us a lot of that universe we met in Bloodborne, but Lies of P it has its own personality. In the game it seems that the puppets are macabre and have caused chaos, and PinocchioAfter hearing the words “wake up, my son” from his father Geppetto, he ventures to defeat countless enemies in intense combat.

Lies of P is being developed by Round8’s South Korean studios, and will be published by Neowiz. His trailer gives us a first look at the game world and combat, which includes a Pinocchio with huge weapons and a mechanized arm that, according to its developers, can be modified with improvements and tools, including a hook (yes, apparently the best style of Sekiro). It will be available in 2023 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X / S, and PC, and it looks really good in this preview. [vía Kotaku]