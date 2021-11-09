you can open it with the Mi Band 6

The Xiaomi Smart Door Lock 1S is compatible with both Mijia and Apple Home Kit and costs less than 180 euros to change.

Xiaomi has a wide catalog of home automation devices such as smart bulbs, surveillance cameras, motion sensors, or smart locks.

If we focus on smart locks, the Chinese giant recently launched a premium model with 3D facial recognition and now it has just presented a new smart lock, more affordable than the previous one, with NFC, which you can open with the Mi Band 6.

This is the new affordable smart lock from Xiaomi

As the guys from Gizmochina tell us, Xiaomi has just launched on the market a new smart lock with NFC called Xiaomi Smart Door Lock 1S.

Xiaomi POCO M4 Pro 5G, POCO’s cheapest 5G mobile arrives with great battery and 90 Hz screen

The Xiaomi Smart Door Lock 1S is the second generation of affordable smart locks from the Chinese firm and features a fingerprint reader equipped with a 3D semiconductor that improves the precision of the same and with a Swedish financial grade fingerprint detection algorithm called PB that rejects fake fingerprints to ensure the safety of its users.

Apart from opening this lock using your fingerprint, you can also do it through a Chinese brand device that has NFC like a smart bracelet, like the Mi Band 6, a smartphone like the Xiaomi Mi 11 or a smartwatch like the Xiaomi Watch Color 2, since this lock has an NFC detection area just below the keyboard.

This new affordable smart lock from Xiaomi It is compatible with both the Mijia ecosystem and Apple’s home automation ecosystem, Home Kit.

Xiaomi dares with its first pocket telescope: it costs less than 50 dollars

The Xiaomi Smart Door Lock 1S already is available for purchase in China in pre-sale mode through the JD.com store for a price of 1,299 yuan, about 175 euros to change.

Related topics: Technology, Xiaomi

Follow us on Instagram @ andro4allcom Follow, continue

Join our Telegram channel @ Andro4all Join

Follow us on Facebook andro4all Follow, continue

Subscribe to HBO Max with a 50% discount forever to subscribe