As happens at the beginning of each month, Xbox confirmed which games would join Xbox Game Pass during the first half of November. However, a recent tweet has led to speculation that these will not be the only games to hit the service in the next few days.

Through the official Xbox Game Pass account on Twitter, the company has published a tweet in which they suggest that Xbox Game Pass could get a new game or service this week, and that it would have an orange color, something that has produced innumerable speculations in recent hours.

Things are going to get a bit… orange this week – Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) November 8, 2021

Xbox Game Pass could get a new game this week

The publication of the Xbox Game Pass account ensured that things would get a bit orange this week, which has caused some users to have begun to speculate with the possible arrival of games such as some novelty from Bandai Namco or the arrival of the Valve’s famous collection of “The Orange Box”.

Nevertheless, Not only has there been speculation about whether Xbox Game Pass could receive a new game, since some assumptions of the users also pointed to the services. Specifically, there have been several users who have spoken about a possible novelty related to Crunchyroll, although it seems somewhat more complex given that the company currently belongs to Sony.

For now, we can only wait to see what this tease that the Xbox Game Pass account has made is about, but of course it has managed to capture the attention of many people.