Last October, Microsoft confirmed that it would hold an event to mark the 20th anniversary of the Xbox brand, in which the company will take a look back, leaving aside any possible announcements related to new games, to commemorate an upcoming 20th anniversary. with the company in one of the best moments in its history.

Well now, via a post on Xbox Wire, Microsoft has shared details of the Xbox Anniversary Celebration event. In addition to confirming once again the date of the event, which will take place on November 15 at 7:00 p.m. Spanish time, it has also revealed other information about it.

Xbox Anniversary Celebration event date and details

The Xbox Anniversary Celebration event can be followed through the company’s official YouTube, Twitch and Facebook channels. In addition, it has been confirmed that the event will have subtitles in a total of more than 25 different languages, among which are Castilian and neutral Spanish, as well as sign language.

Microsoft May Announce New Xbox Backward-Compatible Games At 20th Anniversary Event

Likewise, an update has been made to the Microsoft store as a reason for this 20th anniversary, adding some products to which we could already see at the time with various Halo products, which will be available from next November 15, day in which the event will take place.

Finally, Microsoft will update the badges of members who are subscribed to Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass, with new color variations. Therefore, stay tuned for November 15 to celebrate the Xbox Anniversary Celebration event.