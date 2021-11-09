Xavi Hernández revealed what he spoke to Lionel Messi after agreeing to return to Barcelona

Xavi Hernandez This Monday, November 8, he had his official presentation as DT of Barcelona. The former captain of the Barça team was received by the fans at the Camp Nou and had his first press conference as the club’s coach. The caption revealed that he received a message from Lionel messi upon confirmation of your return home.

It has been an emotional day for FC Barcelona this Monday with the presentation of Xavi Hernandez. Thousands of fans were present at the Camp Nou to welcome the coach. The former player signed his contract on the pitch amid the chants of the fans.

After his first contact with the fans, both Xavi as the president, Joan Laporta they appeared before the press. In addition to talking about the disengagement from Al Sadd, the expectations and the new project, the DT revealed that he received a message from an old acquaintance of the house, Lionel messi.

For a matter of a few months, the arrival of Xavi Hernandez the bench did not coincide with a Lionel messi leader of the azulgrana team. The coach regretted not having La Pulga under his command, as well as other old legends. “Of course I would have liked to train him. Like Eto’o or Ronaldinho“.

Message from Lionel Messi

The coach revealed that the eternal 10 of the Catalan team sent him a message once everything was made official. “With Messi I am friends, he has written to me and wished me luck, he is the best player in the world and in the history of this club. We do not have it and we can no longer think about the players who are not“.

