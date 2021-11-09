Xavi Hernández imposes the same rules as Pep Guardiola in Barcelona

The coach conducted his first practice without selections and began to install his philosophy.

Xavi reinstates the rules he had with the best Barcelona

By: Raul Garrido NOV. 09. 2021

Xavi Hernandez, He already directed his first training session, and has imposed old rules that have led Barcelona to be the best in the world with coaches such as Pep Guardiola, Tito Vilanova or Luis Enrique and that he believes necessary to return to the elite of soccer.

PUNTUALITY

Players must be an hour and a half before training in order to have a calm breakfast at the club and have some individual talks to prepare for practices.

TECHNICAL STAFF OF XAVI HERNÁNDEZ

The coach’s team must be there two hours before to receive the players and have everything ready for training.

FOOD AT CIUTAT ESPORTIVA

It will be mandatory to have lunch and eat inside the club’s facilities in order to monitor nutrition to avoid injuries and improve physical performance on the court.

FINES FOR INDISCIPLINE

Economic sanctions return for violating the club’s rules such as being late for training, which initially will go from 100 euros and each repeat offense will double.

CONCENTRATION AT HOME

It is forbidden for players to arrive home late, they must be home no later than 12 at night when there is a match in less than 48 hours to arrive at it in the best possible physical condition.

OWNERSHIP IS EARNED IN TRAININGS

Those who train the best will play, regardless of hierarchies, the best 11 will go to the court and the rest will go to the bench, whoever does not deserve it will not be called up.

RESTRICTIONS ON EXTRA SPORTS ACTIVITIES

Air travel of several hours is not allowed without the consent of the coach so as not to affect the performance of the players and it is not allowed to carry out risk activities such as surfing because it endangers their physical integrity.

GIVE THE EXAMPLE

The FC Barcelona footballer must have good treatment with the fans and set an example, behave properly when it is their turn to go out and promote the spirit of the club at all times.