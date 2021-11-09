Will Smith would have thought of having a harem with 25 famous women; these are some names

Will Smith He is considered one of the most beloved actors and people in the world, not only for his charisma and his emblematic work in the cinema, but also throughout his career he has carried out altruistic actions. However, despite all this, the rejection he received from his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, drove him to the brink of insanity and believe that the solution was to have more women.

According to a post by New York Post, “The Prince of rap“He would have sought help in psychotropic drugs and even with an expert in tantric sex, where he revealed that what would really make him happy would be to have a harem.

Everything would have arisen as a result of Smith planned his wife’s 40th birthday, for which he scheduled a series of activities for three days, but Jada’s response would have plunged him into depression and insecurity, as his wife rejected him by telling him that the entire celebration was “the demonstration most disgusting ego I’ve ever seen. “

This led to one of the most famous couples in Hollywood will separate for a period of time, a period in which Will Smith he wanted to experiment with something different, like psychotropic drugs. According to the publication, ayahuasca – a psychotropic tea – was found, at 14 different times, and during eight of those out-of-body experiences, he shared an encounter with an entity he called “mother”, whom he described as an “invisible woman ” behind him.

During his exploration of enlightenment about himself and his path to happiness, he also wrote about finding an expert in tantric sexuality, Michaela Boehm, who immediately asked him what would make him happy.

“I would have a harem,” he replied. The actor then began to name some of the dream women he would be in a relationship with, including Misty Copeland and Find Berry, but it would extend its list to at least 25 names in total.

It should be noted that all this happened during a separation of Jadaas they eventually reconciled, but have suggested in some interviews that they enjoy a different iteration of their marriage, which might no longer be exclusively monogamous.

Keep reading

Will Smith confesses that he thought of killing his father to “avenge” his mother

Will Smith reveals details of his open marriage to Jada Pinkett: “It can’t be a prison”

Will Smith starred in this $ 70 million movie on Netflix