Will Smith: 12 keys and mistakes to lose weight and stay in shape

Ferguson, as can be seen in the series, enlists an expert nutritionist for help in building a healthy, nutrient-dense diet that is not too high or too low in calories. The amount was calculated using Smith’s activity, age, and metabolism, and is something everyone should take into account.

Do not burn yourself

It’s about being consistent, not exhausting yourself. When you exercise it is normal that you feel a bit of pain and fatigue, but, if you get to the extreme of burning yourself (as with the mental burnout), then your performance will suffer because you will not have enough energy to train correctly, and that not only affects your results, but it can increase the risk of injuries due to overtraining.

Focus on the brick, not the wall

Will told a story about his dad, who told him not to focus on an entire wall (on the entire goal), but on laying each brick perfectly, progressing little by little until he reached his goal.

This is especially important when it comes to fitness, you should go step by step, focusing on small things and what you are doing at the moment, this will help you to move forward and improve.

Carb depleted

This refers to the carbohydrates depleted in the body, which generates tiredness, fatigue and lack of energy. Carbohydrates are essential for building muscle, for your brain, and for maintaining a good diet, so make sure you have enough and from the right sources (not from pizza and pasta, but from vegetables, fruits, and whole grains).

Do not obsess

In the series, Will tells that he was determined to reach perfection in 20 weeks, so he was willing to work day and night at his maximum level to do it, but that ended up negatively affecting his process and led him to stop enjoying it.