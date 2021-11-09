will not sync files to the cloud as of March

Microsoft has announced that OneDrive, its cloud storage service, it will stop working as usual in Windows 7, 8 and 8.1. As reported by Microsoft, as of January 2022 OneDrive will stop receiving updates and later, in March 2022, stop syncing files with the cloud.

From Microsoft they explain that the objective of this cut in functions is “focus resources on new technologies and operating systems“, in addition to” offering users the most up-to-date and secure experience. “

OneDrive will stop working

The “death” of OneDrive on old Microsoft operating systems will occur in two phases. The first will take place on January 1, 2022, when the desktop app will stop receiving updates. The second will be the March 1, 2022, when the app will stop syncing files with the cloud.

In this way, OneDrive will stop receiving new functions and, in addition, the user will be forced to upload files manually and access them through the web.

For those users who have OneDrive for business, as of January 1, 2022, support for the desktop app will align with the Windows lifecycle. That is, January 10, 2023 for Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 (which are in extended support). Windows 8, however, was discontinued on January 12, 2016.

Starting in March 2022, OneDrive will stop syncing files to the cloud

From Microsoft recommend updating to Windows 10 or 11 as soon as possible, but in the case of computers that do not meet the hardware requirements there is no other: the only way to upload, access and manage OneDrive files will be through the web.

According to Statcounter, 81.44% of users have Windows 10 installed on their computers. Nevertheless, Windows 7, Windows 8 and 8.1 continue to have a significant presence 13.56%, 1.07% and 3.17%, respectively.

More information | Microsoft