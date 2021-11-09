Wicked: Amanda Seyfried wants to be Glinda in the movie of the musical

Amanda Seyfried wants to be Glinda (or Galinda) in the musical Wicked, and we support your wish. The actress has just been nominated for an Oscar thanks to her role as Marion Davies in the film. Mank by David Fincher, and after confessing that his rise to fame has caused him not a few attacks of panic and anxiety, he wanted to confess one of his greatest wishes: play the Good Witch of the South in the movie to adapt the popular Broadway musical.

Amanda Seyfried considers her to be the perfect Glinda

During an interview with Collider, on the occasion of her Oscar nomination, the actress Amanda seyfried wanted to express his interest in participating in the film adaptation of Wicked. The musical invites us to know the origins of the wicked Witch of the West, Elpahaba, through a crossbar by the world of oz. The project will reach theaters from the director’s hand Jon M. Chu, get on board this ship after leaving behind the production of Willow for Disney +.

“There is no secret there. I’ll tell the person at the Farmer’s Market that I want to be Glinda. If I’m not going to be Glinda, it’s because someone was better suited for that and that’s fine.. I’m used to leaving space for that, “said the actress when they spoke to her from the middle about the possibility of playing this funny character. “But I’m perfect for Glinda”, ditch.

“ “If I’m not going to be Glinda, it’s because someone was better suited for that and that’s fine.”

Then the actress continued to refer to has already contacted a number of people to get the role: “There is a deputy director. It is a studio I have worked for before. I have sent emails to everyone I can send emails to“He expressed.” The main thing about my connection with Wicked and my wish to play Glinda is that I have been studying since Les Miserables“.

For more than a decade, Seyfried has been singing and honing his voice for his upcoming musical. Let us remember that he has also worked in Mamma mia. “In fact, I sent a crude voice note of me singing to Jon Chu because life is too short. If you don’t love me, that’s fine. I have to put it in the universe. You know what? They would be lucky to have me. Besides, it’s great if they don’t like me and I’m not right. If it is not done in another ten years, I will withdraw“.

Source.