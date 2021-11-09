Why was various media urged to uninstall Google Chrome from Android devices?

The media uproar began after cybersecurity expert Tommy Mysk warned that the browser ‘app’ allows websites to access user accelerometer data.

Recently, in some media, including Forbes magazine, several articles appeared urging the removal of Google Chrome from cell phones. This Monday, the PhoneArena portal dispelled users’ doubts and explained the reasons for this media uproar.

Calls to uninstall the browser app came after cybersecurity researcher Tommy Mysk warned in an article in late October that Chrome share by default accelerometer data (used for device orientation) of your Android device users with the websites they visit. Also, in a previous article, the expert had already made a similar warning related to iPhone ‘apps’.

In view of this circumstance, Mysk attached a video showing how to disable this data sharing function without removing the web browser.

PhotoArena supported the specialist’s recommendation, stating that the accelerometer is used by “various mobile applications, the worst offenders being Facebook and its satellite messaging applications“.

To deactivate the function, you just have to open Google Chrome and enter ‘Settings’ and then ‘Site settings’ and ‘Motion sensors’, where you can block access to the accelerometer data from the websites.