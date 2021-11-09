Why is the actor an internet obsession?

Nicolas Cage has always wanted to play the Joker

Nicolas Cage (Long Beach, California, January 7, 1964) is, reluctantly, the perfect meme. To begin with because it works without context, something fundamental for a meme to go viral, perpetuate itself over time and receive the approval of the collective conscience of the Internet: the more out of context Nicolas Cage’s gestures are, the better they work. It is like that, no matter how much the demons take the actor. This is why the Deep Fake technique works so well with him: Since everything is susceptible to being overdone, Cage’s wild exaggeration fits anywhere. If it wouldn’t be impossible for us to find it natural for Cage’s gestures to usurp the face, I don’t know, of Amy Adams, for example?

So the first thing that Nicolas Cage’s hypnotism explains is that precisely Nicolas Cage’s excesses without context are more hypnotic than any other content or any other celebrity with context. The collective conscience of the Internet may admire the loneliness of Keanu Reeves or the childlike helplessness of Baby Yoda, but there is no hypnosis worth it. They are memes that do not cause any type of catharsis. The value of Cage grows without the context:

Actor Ethan Hawke said in a Reddit chat that Cage was “the only actor since Marlon Brando who has really done something new with the art of acting. He has successfully led us from an obsession with interpretive naturalism to a type of acting that he was popular with the old troubadours. “

Nicolas Cage has been a meme long before YouTube became popular: the ‘Nicolas Cage Rampage’ meme from 2005 is a classic, just like his hair blowing in the wind in Con Air, also from that year (the meme, not the movie, which is from 1997, fussy, you’re a fussy). In 2009 he was enthroned as King of the Internet on the Tumblr blog: Nicolas Cage is Everyone. Then the formats changed, but the essence is in those three seeds.

We could even go back in time. Cage was already a meme in 1990. Nicolas Cage is the character who has made the most triumphant entrance on a television set in the history of entertainment to promote a movie (in this case Wild Heart, in which, he recalls, gave life to Sailor Ripley the guy who got out of jail after killing another guy who had been hired by his girlfriend’s mother to murder him in cold blood) condensing everything that defines him as an actor: the unpredictability and exaggeration, the improvisational actor. Thirty years have passed since that entry and it hasn’t been passed yet, so something has to say.

And he achieved this milestone even though the bar was truly high:

Cage meets a few of the requirements that define the perfect meme (as described by Delia Rodríguez in her book Memecracy): “appeals to something that others want (mimetic desire) or to the ideas of living in crisis or living it all; it provokes intense and irrational emotion such as hilarity, indignation or tenderness; it takes advantage of the natural biases and tendencies of the brain to attract more attention (movement, human faces, intense colors, cognitive patterns, noises …); shows behaviors that deactivate our rational firewall: songs, dances, etc; implies the use of various senses in an intense and memorable way; makes the receiver think on someone else to whom it might be useful and has been tested and perfected before. “

What really haunts us about Nicolas Cage is that we are unable to understand him. We don’t understand why he does what he does. We don’t understand any of the choices he makes, not when he chooses a character, or when he chooses how to bring that character to life. We do not understand his exaggerated way of understanding his characters. And we confuse the artist with his work. As we do not understand him on the screen, as we are fascinated by this surprise that he causes us, we do not distinguish the character of the actor when we see him in his private life. Deep down we are not interested in Cage looking for a dark karaoke in Koreatown in Los Angeles to vent out loud after a love break (specifically the breakdown of his marriage with Erika Koike, four days after putting on the rings, presumably under the effects of alcohol) and that his version of Purple rain ended up on YouTube:

We don’t ask ourselves: Why is he singing like this? Where does that primal scream come from? What fascinates us is seeing a human being doing that.

It is undeniable that the magnetism of Nicolas Cage’s private life is also irrefutable. After all, not everyone spends their free time searching, literally, for the Holy Grail. And that obsession with the chalice, precisely with that chalice, and with the legend of the fisher king, inevitably reminds us of Parry from Terry Gilliam’s film, and Robin Williams and the taste for exaggeration. Not to mention Nicolas Cage is the type who could spend $ 276,000 on a stolen skull of a dinosaur (a tarbosaurus baatar) at a legal auction in Beverly Hills (he returned it seven years after buying it, when his famous whereabouts, and obviously lost the $ 276,000).

We are talking about the same guy who has recognized that the two cobras he had as pets (yes, cobras, the same ones that inspired him to play his character in the Ghost Rider) tried to kill him (first trying to hypnotize him, swinging from side to side, and then throwing his characteristic lunges), but they did not succeed and that when he told this same thing on a television program, his neighbors were pissed off and he had no choice but donate them to the zoo (from where we can only assume that they threaten you in the distance). And we also talked about the guy who also revealed how at his cat’s suggestion he decided it was a good idea for the two, animal and actor, to get high together with magic mushrooms. Obviously he should not be the first actor to do something like that, but he should at least be the first to acknowledge all this in the The New York Times. And again it is not the what, but the how: not what it reveals, but how it reveals it, the very act of revealing it with astonishing tranquility.

