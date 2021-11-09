Why Hamilton clarified what he thinks of Checo Pérez: “I have respect for him”

Hamilton came out to clarify his sayings about Checo Pérez (Photo: Handout via REUTERS)

Although the Mexican GP It has already concluded, it continues giving what to talk about. The podium of Czech Perez It was a memorable feat, yet his onslaught against Lewis hamilton left a bitter taste in the mouth. First because Pérez caressed a possible second place, and second, because of the words that the Briton released after the race where affirmed that it had not been difficult to resist the tapatío.

“I had a great fight at the end with Sergio, but I have had that pressure many times in the past and it has been easy to manage”Were the words Hamilton said after finishing second. Nevertheless, had to correct them later. This Monday he clarified his comments on social networks. Through his official Instagram account, Hamilton detailed:

“I just want to make sure people don’t take what I said yesterday (Sunday) the wrong. I have a lot of respect for @schecoperez And I think that he’s doing a great job on his new team. He has improved a lot this season and I know how difficult it is to progress with a new team, it takes time ”.

This was the clarifying post from the Briton about his statements regarding Czech Pérez (Photo: Instagram / @ lewishamilton)

“My comment was simply that following another car in Mexico is the most difficult because of the low resistance we all have,” he said on Instagram.

In his post-race statements, Lewis congratulated his direct rival, Max verstappen, even claimed that the Dutchman’s car is superior and that The whole Red Bull team did a great job.

The Mercedes driver set the microphones on fire after his performance at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, even fueled rumors of a rivalry with his teammate Valtteri Bottas. He claimed that the Finn had left opportunities for Verstappen to pass at the start of the circuit.

It must be remembered that the Mercedes drivers occupied positions 1 and 2 at the start of the race, however a series of maneuvers changed the roles and relegated the British to be between the two Tred golds.

Hamilton also clarified his situation with Valtteri Bottas (Photo: Instagram / @ lewishamilton)

Lewis also took advantage of digital platforms to clarify the situation with his partner. In his other publication, he took responsibility away from Bottas for the “failure” in the Mexican GP, ​​as well as encouraged that in the following circuits they continue fighting to achieve success.

“We all have bad days. We live and learn. Yesterday I said that VB (Valtteri Bottas) left the door open and naturally people are going to jump in and criticize. We are a team and we win and lose as a team. There is no single person responsible for winning or losing, we do it together well or badly. They can defeat us but not bend us! Let’s go to the next Valtteri, to keep pushing brother “, sentenced the seven times world champion in networks.

Hamilton moves away from his claims to reach one more world championship (Photo: José Méndez / EFE)

Currently the F1 world championship maintains Verstappen as the leader of the classification with 312.5 units, followed by Hamilton 293.5 and then Bottas with 185, in the fourth step is the Mexican, who maintains the rhythm as if to displace the Finn.

For his part, Lewis must win the following races to even the points with the Dutchman and fight for one more championship in his showcases. Only four GPs remain to be held: Brazil, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi And if Hamilton plans to put off his legacy, he will have to be the fastest on these tracks.

As for the builders trophy, Mercedes still in the lead, only by a unit difference over Red Bull, thanks to the point that Bottas won at the Mexican GP for having done the fastest lap of all the competitors.

