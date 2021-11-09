Why aren’t Walmart, Sam’s Club, Oxxo and Domino’s Pizza participating in “El Buen Fin”?

“The good end”Starts this week throughout the Mexican territory. However, not all large chain stores will participate. Such is the case Walmart, Sam’s Club, Aurrera, Oxxo and the restaurants of Alsea.

In fact, this will be the third consecutive year that the Walmart chain does not participate in this campaign of discounts and promotions organized and promoted by the National Association of Self-Service and Department Stores (ANTAD).

Why is Walmart no longer participating?

The reason is very simple, Walmart it broke relations with ANTAD in 2019, as it did not agree with the new fees that the members of this organization had to pay; so he decided to get out.

Although Walmart, Sam’s Club and Aurrera do not participate in “El Buen Fin”, the owners of these stores have created their own campaign called “The Irresistible End”, In which people will also find discounts and offers.

The main difference is the dates, because while the ANTAD campaign runs from Wednesday 10 to Tuesday November 16, “The Irresistible End” begins this Monday, November 8 and will conclude on Sunday 21.

#ElFinIrresistibleWalmart it’s here. Take advantage of the exclusive online pre-sale and find the screen you were looking for at a super price. 😉 https://t.co/953NPpZfq3 pic.twitter.com/J9fatgsrnD – walmartmexico (@WalmartMexico) November 8, 2021

And Oxxo?

It should be remembered that last May, the convenience store chain Oxxo he also abandoned his chair at ANTAD; so you will not be able to participate during this season under the motto of “The Good End”.

So far, there is no information that the chain will use an alternative name to join the campaign of promotions.

Why won’t Alsea participate in “El Buen Fin” either?

One month after Oxxo left last June, the Alsea chain he also announced his departure from ANTAD.

Oxxo and Alsea left the organization because it imposed new quotas to alleviate the serious effects of the pandemic in COVID-19; so they better decided to leave.

It should be remembered that Alsea operates brands in Mexico Dominos Pizza, Starbucks, Vips, Burger King, Italianni’s, El Portón and Chili’s, among others.