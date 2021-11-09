Who is Billie Eilish’s boyfriend? Your sentimental partner in 2021

Billie Eilish’s romantic life is not a secret, since she is a public figure, do you know who her boyfriend is? It is about an actor who stole the singer’s heart.

Billie eilish is one of the singers most popular and listened to worldwide, her songs have taken on great relevance, she dedicates herself to writing and composing them, leaving all her feelings, emotions and experiences in each of her tracks.

Perhaps this is why the singer has managed to obtain millions of fans that the different themes of this artist are identified, Eilish has had a great impact on the music industry and its fandom It is gigantic, admirers who are in charge of admiring and loving the great career of this woman.

A lots of fanatics they want to know all the facts about Billie, and there is much to know about her, do you know who the sentimental couple Of the singer? Many times the celebrities they prefer to keep this matter private and only with their partner and close people.

She previously had a relationship with rapper Brandon Adams, which they did not keep secretly since they could be seen together on different occasions; but his engagement finished and now dating someone new, who is he Billie Eilish’s boyfriend currently?

Meet Matthew Tyler Vorce, Billie Eilish’s current boyfriend

Matthew Tyler Vorce is he current boyfriend from Billie Eilish, who is he? It’s about a actor that we’ve seen in movies like ‘I Wasn’t Me’, ‘Itsy Bitsy Spiders’ and ‘A Dedication’; It is known that he was born on September 1, 1991, he has also served as a television and film writer.

Has been seen Matthew vorce dating Billie Eilish, where they look very happy and romantic; Although the couple surprised some because the age difference between the two is 10 years, she being the youngest in the relationship.

Photograph of Matthew and Billie | Twitter: @Bilmiguee

So the singer and this actor have been together for a while, it seems that they have a good relationship and were also seen on the red carpet at the VMAs.

How long have Matthew Vorce and Billie Eilish been dating?

From early 2021 is that it began to become public knowledge that Billie and Matthew were dating, that is why it is known that they have been together all year and maybe they will find in each other understanding and a lot of love, long live the a couple!

Billie and Matthew | Twitter: @bestgug

Perhaps this actor also serves as a great inspiration for Eilish who writes songs thinking about him, how romantic!

