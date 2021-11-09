Who gives more? 45-year-old Apple computer to be auctioned in the US – El Financiero

Los Angeles.- A copy of the first model of the Apple computer from 45 years ago, known as Apple-1 and built by hand by the founders of the company Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak, among others, will go on sale this Tuesday. at an auction house in Monrovia, California.

This was explained to Efe on Monday by sources from the auction house John Moran Auctioneers, which expects this relic of the technology to reach a price close to $ 600,000.

According to the same sources, the computer is in perfect condition, has original parts and is working properly.

Before the bidding officially begins, John Moran Auctioneers has already received two offers of $ 250,000.

The machine is known as “Chaffey College Apple-1” because its first owner in 1976 was a programming professor at Chaffey University, a center in Rancho Cumamonga, east of Los Angeles.

A year later, this professor sold the computer for $ 650 – about $ 16 less than it cost – to one of his students, who decided to keep it as his property for the next four decades, until today.

According to the house responsible for the bid, this example to be auctioned was built by hand by Jobs, Wozniak and others in a garage in Los Altos, California, in 1976.

Jobs, Wozniak and others assembled about 200 Apple-1 units in that garage, of which 175 were sold and of which now only about 60 exist worldwide.

Of these, only 20 can work today, including the “Chaffey College Apple-1”.

According to the auction house, this Apple-1 is “unique” in addition to the fact that part of its structure is made of Koa wood, a highly valued type of Hawaiian wood.

Although John Moran Auctioneers expects to sell it for $ 600,000, another working example of this model was auctioned in 2014 for $ 905,000 at the Bonhams auction house in Los Angeles.